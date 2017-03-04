Photo Flash: SUNDAY IN THE PARK Finishes the Cookie, All's Well and Chill on SUNSET BOULEVARD, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE finishes the amazing Seurat cookie, Ali Ewoldt glamorously multitasks as she preps for PHANTOM and her solo show, and AN AMERICAN IN PARIS kicks off its West End run. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back tomorrow for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



Phantom of the Opera (Broadway): @aliewoldt #SIP When your @54below is just a week away, intermission is for multitasking! @phantombway @jeremystolle @dialkyle @emily.fox13 #leonators #soloshow #march12 @officialbroadwayworld

Sunday in the Park with George (Broadway): @ashleyparklady Finishing the... cookie. #sip #sundayintheparkwithgeorge #broadway (Cookie: @jaimero1, Cutie: @matteaconforti)

Mary Poppins (Regional): @matheustheatus When Feed The Birds is smoking hot when sung by @jkmckay that the fire alarm goes off and there is an unintentional, second intermission. Looks like #theshowmustgoon... Again. #SIP #marypoppins #birdwoman #robertsonay #musicaltheatre

Sunset Boulevard (Broadway): @ktladner Just a simple chill day here at @sunsetblvdmusical with my Harem Gals #SIP @anissafelix @llmclell

Mary Poppins (Regional): @jkmckay When the fire alarm goes off during feed the birds and you're feeling extra stressed... time for an intermission massage train! #SIP #marypoppins #firealarm #feedthebirds #massagetrain #maid #edith #bert #wilbur #twoshowday @taylorjbates @thegingerdemon

An American in Paris (West End): @leannemcope 1st preview 1st #sip @americaninparisuk @zoerainey @seadonyoung @robbiefairchild @haydnoakley #westend

