Photo Flash: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Tries) to Enjoy the Beautiful Weather, COMEDY OF TENORS Preps and Primps, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week Broadway's beautiful weather had PHANTOM OF THE OPERA stars attempting to crack a window, the lovely ladies of Paper Mill Playhouse's COMEDY OF TENORS got even lovelier, and friends north of the border at Theatre Sheridan sent us some great looking cast snapshots. Check out more below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back tomorrow for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



Phantom of the Opera (Broadway): @aliewoldt Christine: Darling, let's go outside and enjoy the beautiful weather! Raoul: Why are there bars on your window?!? #sip #trappedinside #twodoeshay #raoulandchristine @dialkyle @phantombway @officialbroadwayworld Photo: @emily.fox13

You're a Good Man

Sister Act (Regional): @erinmartinezmusic Bless our show!! Sister Act at @arkansasrep! One more week! #sip #sisteractatarkrep @officialbroadwayworld

Mary Poppins (Regional): @jkmckay An intermission tradition... Baby food! #marypoppins #SIP #babyfood #banana #eatthoseveggies

Floyd Collins (Regional): @braedensoltys Bunch of damn crazy cavin' fools! ðŸŽˆðŸŽª #SIP #FloydCollins

Footloose (Regional): @georg_bennett FOOTLOOSE SATURDAY INTERMISSION PIC #sip @officialbroadwayworld

