Photo Flash: Kelli O'Hara, Bill Irwin, Lauren Worsham and More March Into MasterVoices' BABES IN TOYLAND

MasterVoices (formerly The Collegiate Chorale), closed its 75th anniversary season with Victor Herbert's Babes in Toyland last night, April 27, 2017 at 7pm at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. BroadwayWorld has photos from the starry concert below!

The production was conducted and directed by MasterVoices' Artistic Director Ted Sperling and featured Kelli O'Hara (Contrary Mary), Bill Irwin (Master Toymaker), Christopher Fitzgerald (Alan), Lauren Worsham (Jane), Jay Armstrong Johnson(Tom Tom), Jonathan Freeman (Uncle Barnaby), Chris Sullivan (Gonzorgo), Jeffrey Schecter(Roderigo), Michael Kostroff (Chief Inspector Marmaduke), and Blair Brown (The Narrator), with the 130 singers of MasterVoices and Orchestra of St. Luke's.

Musical Staging by Andrew Palermo, Costume Consulting by Tracy Christensen, and Concert Adaptation by Joe Keenan and Ted Sperling.

A huge hit when it premiered in New York in 1903, Victor Herbert's Babes in Toyland hasn't seen a major revival in New York City in over 85 years. Full of glorious melodies, Babes in Toyland tells a story that is both amusing and scary: villainous Uncle Barnaby plots the deaths of his young niece and nephew, Alan and Jane, in order to gain their inheritance. After many twists and turns, the siblings, with the help of several Mother Goose characters, thwart his efforts and bring happiness back to Toyland.

MasterVoices presented the original score in its full orchestration, including beloved songs "Toyland", "March of the Toys", and "I Can't Do the Sum", giving the audience a rare chance to experience this musical extravaganza afresh.

Photo Credit: Erin Baiano

