Photo Flash: Jessie Mueller, Christopher Jackson, Adrienne Warren and More Take Part in Rosie's Theater Kids' PASSING IT ON Benefit

Apr. 27, 2017  

Broadway stars Jessie Mueller (Tony Award, BEAUTIFUL), Chesney Snow (IN TRANSIT), Adrienne Warren (SHUFFLE ALONG), Christopher Jackson (HAMILTON), and BD Wong (M BUTTERFLY) joined 60 students from ROSIE'S THEATER KIDS - the musical theater and education organization for NYC public school students -- on stage at the school's annual spring benefit evening, entitled "Passing It On" at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College (68 St. between Park and Lexington Avenues) on Sunday evening, April 23. The students also performed in pieces choreographed and directed by Chase Brock (SPIDERMAN) Camille A. Brown and Wong. Scroll down for photos from the star-studded event!

For the grand finale, Rosie O'Donnell was joined on stage by Lori Klinger, Artistic and Executive Director of ROSIE'S THEATER KIDS, to announce the recipients of The SAM (Scholastic and Artistic Merit) SCHOLARSHIP. The SAM SCHOLARSHIP is a college scholarship fund launched in 2014 by an anonymous gift of $500,000 to Rosie's TheaterKids. The scholarship is awarded annually to one or more RTKids juniors who have consistently demonstrated excellence within the organization's programs, and assists students in need of "gap funding," which is the remaining balance of funds needed to fill the gap between a student's financial aid award and the cost of tuition. The funds are used to cover tuition, room and board, books, and other necessary costs, with the intent of allowing the awardee to graduate with no outstanding debt. The funds are used as needed to cover tuition, room and board, books, and other necessary costs, with the intent of allowing the awardee to graduate with no outstanding debt.

The 2017 scholarship winners were: Marianna Bottier ($50,000), Angelique Loor ($50,000), Malcolm Callender ($100,000), and Lucy Lin ($100,000).

Also honored at "Passing It On" was ROSIE'S THEATER KIDS Junior Board in recognition of its members' dedicated volunteer work and support of the school. Members of the Junior Board include Faisal Al-Juburi, Elizabeth Clinard, Rachel Hadley, Tim Harringon, Matthew Naclerio, Alyson Roy, Brenden Ranson-Walsh, and Erika Santillana.

An annual showcase for ROSIE'S THEATER KIDS' talents and training, this year's "Passing It On: An Evening of Mentorship," is the culmination of an arts education program that has brought Broadway professionals into ROSIE'S THEATER KIDS ACTE II classrooms to work with the students on various forms of live performance. RTKIDS and Broadway stars together shared the spotlight on April 23 as they performed a variety of music, dance and spoken-word pieces they rehearsed with their Broadway mentors.

"Passing It On: An Evening of Mentorship" was directed by Lisa Danser, with music supervision by Steven Jamail, and commentary written by mentor Tim Federle (TUCK EVERLASTING).

For more information about Rosie's Theater Kids, visit rosiestheaterkids.org.

Photo Credit: Rosalie O'Connor
Photo Flash: Jessie Mueller, Christopher Jackson, Adrienne Warren and More Take Part in Rosie's Theater Kids' PASSING IT ON Benefit
Rosie's Theater Kids Junior Board Faisal Al-Juburi, Elizabeth Clinard, Erika Santillana, Tim Harringon, Alyson Roy, Matthew Naclerio, Rachel Hadley, Brenden Ranson-Walsh
BD Wong and Richert Schnorr
Rosie's Theater Kids Senior Class
Rosie, Blake and Dakota O'Donnell with the senior class of Rosie's Theater Kids and Junior Board members
Sheila Nevins, Blake, Dakota and Rosie O'Donnell
Adrienne Warren
Chesney Snow
Christopher Jackson
Jessie Mueller
Jon Jon Briones, Katie Rose Clarke and Eva Noblezada
Eric Ulloa
Lori Klinger, Tim Federle, Thecla Harris
Kyle Pleasant
Jessie Mueller and Rosie's Theater Kids
Jessie Mueller and Rosie's Theater Kids
BD Wong, Lucy Lin and Malcolm Callender
BD Wong, Lucy Lin and Malcolm Callender
Chesney Snow and Rosie's Theater Kids
Kenneth Cabral and Rosie's Theater Kids
Kenneth Cabral and Rosie's Theater Kids
Lisa Espinosa and Ryan Cordero
Lisa Espinosa and Ryan Cordero
Analia Heredia and Adrienne Warren
Christopher Jackson and Rosie's Theater Kids
Rosie's Theater Kids honor the Junior Board
Rosie's Theater Kids
Rosie's Theater Kids
Rosie O'Donnell announces SAM scholarship winners


