Photo Flash: In Rehearsal For Waterwell's HAMLET Starring Arian Moayed, Sherie Rene Scott, and Micah Stock

Waterwell (Arian Moayed & Tom Ridgely, Artistic Directors) recently announced a limited engagement of a new dual language (English/Farsi) version of Hamlet at the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture (18 Bleecker Street). Starring Tony Award® nominees Arian Moayed as Hamlet, Sherie Rene Scott as Gertrude, and Micah Stock as Horatio, with direction by Drama Desk nominee Tom Ridgely, Hamlet will begin performances on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, with an opening night set for Sunday, May 21 at 8:00pm, and will play through June 3.

Check out photos from the rehearsal process below!

Set in Persia a hundred years ago, on the eve of World War I, Waterwell's Hamlet weaves passages of Farsi translation into the English of Shakespeare's masterpiece of crisis and identity. In it, a traditional way of life is being threatened by an evolving world, the land is being threatened by encroaching foreign interests, and a young man finds himself uprooted and torn between opposing customs, values and codes. Featuring a vibrant score that seamlessly blends traditional Persian and modern western elements, this is a bold re-imagining of most renowned play in any language.

Tickets are $30-$75 with a limited number of $20 same-day rush. Please visit https://sheencenter.org/shows/hamlet/ for more information and to purchase.

Photo Credit: Audra LaBrosse

