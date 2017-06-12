2017 AWARDS SEASON
Photo Flash: Highlights from 71st ANNUAL TONY AWARDS - Part I

Jun. 12, 2017  
Photo Flash: Highlights from 71st ANNUAL TONY AWARDS - Part I
Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey hosted THE 71st ANNUAL TONY® AWARDS, live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 11 on the CBS Television Network. This was Spacey's first time hosting the Tonys. Click here for a full list of the night's winners! Below, check out photo highlights from last night's show!

This year marked the 71st anniversary of the TONY Awards, which were first held on April 6, 1947 at the Waldorf Astoria's Grand Ballroom. The ceremony is presented by Tony AwaRD Productions, which is a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, which founded the Tonys. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment will return as executive producers. Weiss will also serve as director for the 18th consecutive year.

Photo credit: John P. Filo/CBS

Photo Flash: Highlights from 71st ANNUAL TONY AWARDS - Part I
Bradley King, winner Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Bette Midler
Bette Midler
David Hyde Pierce
David Hyde Pierce
Tommy Tune
Brian d'Arcy James, Jonathan Groff, Alex Lacamoire, winner Best Orchestrations for Dear Evan Hansen
Cast of GROUNDHOG DAY
Ben Platt
Anna Kendrick
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, winner of Best Original Score Written for the Theater for Dear Evan Hansen
Cynthia Erivo, John Legend
Billy Crystal, Kevin Spacey
Whoppi Goldberg, Kevin Spacey
FALSETTOS Andrew Rannells, Christian Borle
FALSETTOS Betsy Wolfe, Tracey Thoms
FALSETTOS Brandon Uranowitz, Stephanie J. Block
Cynthia Nixon, winner Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Cast of MISS SAIGON
Gavin Creel, winner Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Hello, Dolly!
Sutton Foster and Scott Bakula
Kevin Spacey
Cast of COME FROM AWAY
Kevin Spacey
Whoopi Goldberg
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey, Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert, Kevin Spacey
Stephen Colbert
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey
Mimi Lien, winner Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Nigel Hook, winner Best Scenic Design of a Play
Santo Loquasto, winner Best Costume Design of a Musical
Jane Greenwood, winner Best Costume Design of a Play
James Earl Jones, recipient of the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater
Baayork Lee, recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Jonathan Groff and Brian d'Arcy James


