Photo Flash: Highlights from 71st ANNUAL TONY AWARDS - Part II
Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey hosted THE 71st ANNUAL TONY® AWARDS, live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 11 on the CBS Television Network. This was Spacey's first time hosting the Tonys. Click here for a full list of the night's winners! Below, check out photo highlights from last night's show!
This year marked the 71st anniversary of the TONY Awards, which were first held on April 6, 1947 at the Waldorf Astoria's Grand Ballroom. The ceremony is presented by Tony AwaRD Productions, which is a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, which founded the Tonys. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment will return as executive producers. Weiss will also serve as director for the 18th consecutive year.
Photo credit: John P. Filo/CBS
Kevin Spacey, Patti LuPone
The cast and crew of Dear Evan Hansen, winners of Best Musical
Kevin Spacey, Michael Kelly, Robin Wright, and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Mark Hamill
The cast and crew of Hello, Dolly!, winners of Best Revival of a Musical
Stephen Colbert
Bette Midler, winner Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Hello, Dolly!
Glenn Close, Bette Midler
Ben Platt, winner Best Performane by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen
Tina Fey
Cast of Bandstand
Jill Biden
Winners of Best Play for Oslo
John Lithgow
Kevin Spacey and Chazz Palminteri
Josh Groban and the cast of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Lucas Steele
Winners of Best Revival of a Play for August Wilson's Jitney
Kevin Spacey
Josh Gad
Andy Blankenbuehler, winner Best Choreography for Bandstand
Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole from War Paint
Uma Thurman
Christopher Ashley, winner Best Direction of a Musical for Come From Away
Rebecca Taichman, winner Best Direction of a Play for Indecent
Chris Jackson and Allison Janney
Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr.
John Mulaney and Nick Kroll
Rachel Bay Jones, winner Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen
Patina Miller and Sarah Barellies
Laurie Metcalf, winner Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for A Doll's House, Part 2