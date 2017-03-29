Photo Flash: Handsome Men! First Look at MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, presents the smash hit musical Million Dollar Quartet with book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, original concept by Mr. Mutrux, inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. Performances will run now through Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive) in Millburn, NJ. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Directed by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster and with music direction by James Barry, the eight-member ensemble features James Barry as Carl Perkins, Alex Boniello as Elvis Presley, Jason Loughlin as Sam Phillips, Scott Moreau as Johnny Cash, David Sonneborn as Fluke, Bligh Voth as Dyanne, Sam Weber as Brother Jay, and Nat Zegree as Jerry Lee Lewis.

The smash-hit musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. On December 4, 1956, these four musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Featuring a score of hits including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Great Balls of Fire," "Walk the Line," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Folsom Prison Blues," and more, this thrilling musical brings you inside the recording studio for one unforgettable night.

Photo Credits: Matthew Murphy and Jerry Dalia

Related Articles