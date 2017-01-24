Photo Flash: First Look at MCC's YEN, with Lucas Hedges, Justice Smith & More!

Stage and screen stars Ari Graynor, Stefania LaVie Owen, Justice Smith and Lucas Hedges lead the American premiere of Yen, Anna Jordan's Bruntwood Prize-winning play, directed by MCC alum Trip Cullman. YEN opens January 30 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street), where it runs through February 19, 2017.

In Yen, Bobbie (Smith) and Hench (Hedges) are home alone. Days are filled by streaming porn, playing video games, watching the world go by. Their mom (Graynor) rarely visits these days, and it's chaos when she does. But when animal-loving neighbor Jenny (Owen) takes an interest in their dog Taliban, the boys discover a world far beyond what they know. Yen explores a childhood lived without boundaries.

Check out photos of the cast in action below!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles