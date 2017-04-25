Photo Flash: First Look at Jude Law, Halina Reijn and More in OBSESSION at the Barbican
Jude Law returns to the stage this month in the world premiere of OBSESSION, a stage adaptation of Luchino Visconti's 1943 film. It's part of Ivo van Hove's Toneelgroep Amsterdam Barbican residency, which also includes the return of their ROMAN TRAGEDIES and a double bill based on Ingmar Bergman films. All four plays will be directed by van Hove.
In penetrating social drama OBSESSION (now through May 20), Jude Law plays the magnetically handsome, down-at-heel Gino, who plots the murder of his lover's husband. Visconti's film was based on James M Cain's novel The Postman Always Rings Twice. The production brings together members of the Toneelgroep Amsterdam ensemble and British actors. Following the Barbican run, it will tour to Vienna, Amsterdam and Luxembourg.
BroadwayWorld has a first look at Law and company in OBSESSSION below!
Photo Credit: Jan Versweyveld
