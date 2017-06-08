Photo Flash: First Look at Jim Stanek, Eve Plumb and More in FAMILY TIES at The Human Race Theatre Company

One of the most beloved television families of the 1980s is set to make a long awaited return in the world premiere of Family Ties, written by Daniel Goldstein (The Song of Songs, Unknown Soldier and Row), based on the classic television series, directed by The Human Race's President & Artistic Director Kevin Moore and produced by special arrangement by Araca Media & Entertainment. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Twenty years have passed and Alex P. Keaton, now running for Congress, returns to his parents' Columbus home with his sisters, Mallory and Jennifer, who are parents of their own. Gathered together once again, they relive some of the most important moments from their childhood - the growing pains, heartbreaks and reconciliations - with fondness and appreciation for simpler times that defined a generation.

Responsible for shepherding Goldstein's play through development, New York City-based Araca Media & Entertainment believed the stage version of Family Ties - a series about a family living in central Ohio - should make its debut in the Buckeye State when it brought the property to The Human Race's Kevin Moore in 2016.

The six-member cast features Jim Stanek (Fun Home, Lestat, The Rivals on Broadway) as "Alex," Eve Plumb (TV's The Brady Bunch, Dawn: Portrait of a Teenage Runaway and Fudge, Unbroken Circle Off-Broadway) as "Elyse" and Lawrence Redmond (Intelligence at Arena Stage, A Prayer for Owen Meany at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Elmer Gantry at Signature Theatre) as "Steven." Thea Brooks (Dirty Dancing 1st national tour, I Love Lucy, Live on Stage national tour) plays "Mallory," Sara Mackie (Hands on a Hardbody and Other Desert Cities at Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati, Green Gables for HRTC) is the youngest daughter, "Jennifer." Maggie Lou Rader (Heavier Than... at Know Theatre Cincinnati, Emma and Little Women at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company) rounds out the ensemble as Alex's love interest, "Ellen."

The creative team includes Tamara L. Honesty (Other Desert Cities, Becky's New Car and Lombardi at HRTC), scenic design; Janet G. Powell (Sweeney Todd, The Full Monty and the world premiere of Family Shots at HRTC), costume design; Human Race Resident Artist John Rensel (The Glass Menagerie, Crowns and Next to Normal for HRTC), lighting design; Human Race Resident Artist Jay Brunner (the world premiere of 26 Pebbles, The Glass Menagerie and Hail Mary! at HRTC) sound design; and Lexi Muller, production stage manager.

The production runs now through June 25 at The Human Race's home at downtown Dayton's Loft Theatre. All performances are at The Human Race's home in the Metropolitan Art Center's Loft Theatre, located at 126 North Main Street in downtown Dayton, Ohio. Tickets and performance information for Family Ties are available at www.humanracetheatre.org or by calling Ticket Center Stage at (937) 228-3630, and at the Schuster Center box office.