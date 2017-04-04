Photo Flash: First Look at Jefferson Mays, Jennifer Ehle and More Bringing Top-Secret Politics to Broadway in OSLO

Lincoln Center Theater's production of the critically acclaimed J.T. Rogers' play Oslo, is currently in previews at Broadway's Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th Street). The production, directed by Bartlett Sher, opens on Thursday, April 13, and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

OSLO tells the amazing true, but until now, untold story of how one young couple, Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul (Jennifer Ehle) and her husband social scientist Terje Rød-Larsen (Jefferson Mays), planned and orchestrated top-secret, high-level meetings between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords.

The sweeping epic also features Michael Aronov, Anthony Azizi, Adam Dannheisser, Daniel Jenkins, Dariush Kashani, Jeb Kreager, Christopher McHale, Daniel Oreskes, Angela Pierce, Henny Russell, Joseph Siravo, and T. Ryder Smith.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

