Photo Flash: First Look at HOOD at Dallas Theater Center

Jul. 10, 2017  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new musical HOOD, now playing at Dallas Theater Center, below! Check out photos of the cast swinging in action!

2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award® Recipient Dallas Theater Center presents the world premiere of Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure, a new musical comedy written and directed by five-time Tony-nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane with music and lyrics by Lewis Flinn. Beginning with a Pay-What-You-Can performance on The production runs through Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre. Tickets to Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure are on sale now at www.DallasTheaterCenter.org and by phone at (214) 880-0202.

Nick Bailey plays Robin Hood alongside Broadway stars Alysha Umphress (Broadway's On the Town) as Meg and Ashley Park (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George) as Marian. Completing the cast is Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company member Tiana Kaye Johnson (Electra, A Christmas Carol 2016, Dreamgirls) as Lady Jane; Billie Aken-Tyers as Much; Ricco Fajardo as Gamble Gold; Ian Ferguson as Alan A'Dale; Austin Scott as Sheriff Of Nottingham; Beth Lipton as Lady Anne; Luke Longacre (Inherit the Wind) as Little John; Chris Ramirez as Friar Tuck and Jacob ben Widmar as Will Scarlett.

The creative team of Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure includes set design by Tony Award-winner John Lee Beatty (MOONSHINE: That Hee Haw Musical), costume design by Gregory Gale, sound design by Tony Award-winner John Shivers (MOONSHINE: That Hee Haw Musical), lighting design by Philip Rosenberg (MOONSHINE: That Hee Haw Musical), choreography by Joseph Pizzi and Robert Bianca, music direction and supervision by Brad Simmons, wig design by Tom Watson and puppet design by James Ortiz and Stefano Brancato.

Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure is a recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. DTC gratefully acknowledges the support of Executive Producing Partner The Brierley Group/Diane and Hal Brierley and Associate Producing Partner Mona and Bill Graue/Graue Family Foundation.

high res photos

