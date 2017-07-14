Photo Flash: First Look at Caroline Bowman, Tim Rogan and More in ALL SHOOK UP at The Muny
The Muny just celebrated its opening night performance of All Shook Up last night, July 13, 2017, and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
Set to the chart-topping hits of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, himself, Elvis Presley, and based on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, All Shook Up follows the story of Natalie, a tomboy mechanic with a longing heart, and Chad, a mysterious, hip-swiveling roustabout who is new to town and ready to shake things up. Set in the 1950s, and filled with secret crushes, hysterical shenanigans and matters of the heart, this is one Muny production that promises to have the entire family dancing in their "Blue Suede Shoes."
This hip-swiveling cast includes: Caroline Bowman (Natalie Haller/Ed), Tim Rogan (Chad), Felicia Finley (Miss Sandra), Liz Mikel (Sylvia), Hollis Resnik (Mayor Matilda Hyde), Lara Teeter (Jim Haller), Jerry Vogel (Sheriff Earl), Barrett Riggins (Dennis), Ciara Alyse Harris (Lorraine) and Paul Schwensen (Dean Hyde). Joined by a talented ensemble that includes: Claire Avakian, Beth Crandall, Chloé O. Davis, Paul Ianiello, Wonza Johnson, Phillip Johnson-Richardson, Sean Harrison Jones, Ben Lanham, Sarah Lynn Marion, Halle Morse, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Will Porter, Drew Redington, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, April Strelinger and Josh Walden. The company will also be joined by the Muny kid and teen youth ensembles, and the Muny/Webster Intensive students.
An incredible design team leads this production with direction by Dan Knechtges, choreography by Jessica Hartman, music direction by Charlie Alterman, scenic design by Luke Cantarella, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by John Lasiter, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Kelley Jordan, with production stage manager Larry Smiglewski.
Single tickets are now available at The Muny Box Office, or online at muny.org.
Caroline Bowman and Barrett Riggins
Hollis Resnik and the cast of ALLS HOOK UP
Paul Schwensen, Hollis Resnik, Jerry Vogel and Ciara Alyse Harris
Caroline Bowman, Tim Rogan, Barrett Riggins and Felicia Finley
Tim Rogan, Felicia Finley, Caroline Bowman and Barrett Riggins
Barrett Riggins, Tim Rogan, Felicia Finley and Caroline Bowman
Ciara Alyse Harris and Paul Schwensen
Ciara Alyse Harris and Paul Schwensen
Ciara Alyse Harris and Paul Schwensen
Hollis Resnik, Jerry Vogel, Paul Schwensen and Ciara Alyse Harris
Hollis Resnik, Jerry Vogel, Paul Schwensen and Ciara Alyse Harris
Lara Teeter, Felicia Finley and Tim Rogan
Lara Teeter, Felicia Finley and Tim Rogan
Lara Teeter and Liz Mikel
Tim Rogan, Ciara Alyse Harris and Paul Schwensen
