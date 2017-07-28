Photo Flash: First Look at Asia Kate Dillon, Molly Ranson, Flor De Liz Perez and More in GOOD MEN WANTED at Powerhouse

Jul. 28, 2017  

BroadwayWorld has photos of Powerhouse Theater's final mainstage production of Good Men Wanted, which finishes performances this Sunday, July 30. Scroll down for a first look at the cast in action!

Kevin Armento's Good Men Wanted, directed by Jaki Bradley and with choreography by Ani Taj, features Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions," "Orange Is The New Black"), Molly Ranson (Carrie, Jerusalem), Mayaa Boateng, Tom Coiner, Alex Esola, Emma Meltzer, Doron Mitchell, and Flor De Liz Perez.

Good Men Wanted brings to life the incredible true stories of renegade women who disguised themselves as men to fight in the Civil War. In a searing drama punctuated by explosive dance sequences set to contemporary pop music, five women of vastly different backgrounds become warriors and spies, endure prison camps and midnight raids, and ultimately intersect at America's most storied battlefield, Gettysburg. These unsung heroes circumvented the limitations of their time, with a boldness that speaks loudly to our own.

Photo Credit: Buck Lewis

Flor De Liz Perez, Asia Kate Dillon, and Mayaa Boateng

Mayaa Boateng

Molly Ranson, Flor De Liz Perez, Mayaa Boateng, Emma Meltzer, and Alex Esola

Molly Ranson and Asia Kate Dillon

Flor De Liz Perez


