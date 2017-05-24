Photo Flash: Carolee Carmello, Norm Lewis, and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Meet the Press

On May 23, the cast of Sweeney Todd, including new stars Carolee Carmello and Norm Lewis, held a meet and greet at the Barrow Street Theatre. Check out photos from the event below!

In 2014, Tooting Arts Club set about staging Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's iconic musical thriller SWEENEY TODD in Harrington's-London's oldest working pie and mash shop. Now, transported all the way from South London, Harrington's has found its New York home within the walls of the Barrow Street Theatre.

Based on a Victorian horror story, Sweeney Todd, the classic tale of tale of blood thirsty barber Sweeney Todd and resourceful pie shop proprietress Mrs. Lovett, is often considered Sondheim's greatest masterpiece. It first premiered on Broadway in 1979 at the Uris Theatre (now the Gershwin) and went on to make its West End debut in 1980. The original Broadway production won 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The 2007 Tim Burton film adaptation earned one Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit sweeneytoddnyc.com.

