Photo Flash: Broadway Dreams Goes Global with a Master Class in Moscow

Through an unprecedented collaboration with the U.S. Embassy Moscow, the U.S. Department of State, Broadway Moscow, and Stage Entertainment Russia, the not-for-profit performing arts education organization offered master class program in Moscow from March 29 through April 11. See all the great photos from the trip below!

"The performing arts have the profound ability to bridge cultures and communities, races and religions," said Broadway Dreams Founder and President Annette Tanner. "At a time when people of the world seem to be at odds more than ever, we are eager to showcase musical theatre as a powerful unifying force."

When Broadway Dreams traveled to Russia in 2016, it was a historic endeavor, and this year embraced even further a deeply resonant mission to foster intercultural relations through the arts. The program is led by Ms. Tanner (Mariah Carey at the Beacon Theatre); Emmy-nominated choreographer and performer Spencer Liff (So You Think You Can Dance; Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Tony-nominated director/choreographer Dan Knechtges (Xanadu); musical director Lynne Shankel (Allegiance); Broadway performer Noah J. Ricketts (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical); and hip-hop choreographer and performer Ariana Groover (Holler if Ya Hear Me).

Over 60 students trained side-by-side with their American counterparts to hone their technical craft, as well as learn about the breadth and depth of musical theatre history and tradition - shedding light on an art form that is relatively new to the region. The program culminated with two performances of Broadway classics from Sweet Charity, The Bodyguard, Aida, and beyond, backed by a band led by MD Lynne Shankel.

Broadway Dreams will continue its international journey immediately with a program in Fortaleza, Brazil, serving 50 students of all ages. Tanner will be joined by a team of industry experts, including Alex Newell (FOX's Glee); Broadway star Quentin Earl Darrington (Cats); choreographer and performer Nick Adams (Wicked); and Brazilian director Andre Lima-Gress. The Broadway Dreams team will work in conjunction with Brazilian creatives, including musical director Marcelo Castro and musical theatre performers Germana Guilhermme and Fred Silveira.

Broadway Dreams (Annette Tanner, Founder and President), a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization established in 2006, provides youth and young adults of all socioeconomic backgrounds with performance training, life skills building, and mentorship opportunities from the entertainment industry's most distinguished talents. Broadway Dreams seeks to empower aspiring young artists through performing arts training, with a focus on the acting, voice, and dance disciplines. Program intensives are offered nationally and internationally throughout the year. To date, over 11,000 students have participated, with over $1M in scholarships disbursed.

In June, Broadway Dreams will kick-off #ComeTogether, a multi-city Summer Intensive tour across the U.S. and Canada. Tour stops include New York, Los Angeles, Aspen, Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and Toronto. Summer Intensive attendees enjoy master classes and rehearsals in preparation for a showcase at the end of the week, where they perform alongside their Broadway idols.

For more information on Broadway Dreams, visit www.BroadwayDreams.org.



Students of Broadway Dreams

Students of Broadway Dreams

Students of Broadway Dreams

Students of Broadway Dreams

Students of Broadway Dreams

Students of Broadway Dreams

Students of Broadway Dreams

Students of Broadway Dreams

Students of Broadway Dreams

Students of Broadway Dreams

Students of Broadway Dreams

Students of Broadway Dreams

Students of Broadway Dreams

Students of Broadway Dreams

Students of Broadway Dreams

Students of Broadway Dreams

Students of Broadway Dreams

Students of Broadway Dreams

Ariana Groove and Students of Broadway Dreams

Broadway Dreams President and Founder, Annette Anner

Danke Echtges

Dmitry Bogachv and Danke Echtges

Lynne Shankel

Sold Out Broadway Dreams performance in Moscow

Spencer Liff

Spencer Liff

Students of Broadway DreamsStudents of Broadway DreamsStudents of Broadway DreamsStudents of Broadway DreamsStudents of Broadway DreamsStudents of Broadway DreamsStudents of Broadway DreamsStudents of Broadway DreamsStudents of Broadway DreamsStudents of Broadway DreamsStudents of Broadway DreamsStudents of Broadway DreamsStudents of Broadway DreamsStudents of Broadway DreamsStudents of Broadway DreamsStudents of Broadway DreamsStudents of Broadway DreamsStudents of Broadway DreamsAriana Groove and Students of Broadway DreamsBroadway Dreams President and Founder, Annette AnnerDanke EchtgesDmitry Bogachv and Danke EchtgesSold Out Broadway Dreams performance in Moscow Stage Entertainment Russia head Dimitry Bogachev Introducing and translating for Spencer Liff and Annette Tanner

Related Articles