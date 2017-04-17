Photo Flash: AVENUE Q, CHICAGO, WAITRESS, and More Perform at Saks Fifth Avenue Spring Fete Celebration for BC/EFA

On Sunday, April 16, SAKS FIFTH AVENUE and President MARC METRICK, in partnership with BROADWAY CARES/EQUITY FIGHTS AIDS, hosted a selection of musical performances from top Broadway shows outside of the retailer's iconic New York flagship during the city's famed EASTER DAY PARADE.

The theatrical celebration led by AVENUE Q's ROD and Kate Monster, played by Ben Durocher and Dana Steingold, featured acts from some of New York City's favorite shows, including A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL; BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL; CHICAGO THE MUSICAL; NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812; THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA; and WAITRESS THE MUSICAL.

ABOUT BROADWAY CARES/EQUITY FIGHTS AIDS:

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states. For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

Photo credit: Getty for Saks Fifth Avenue



