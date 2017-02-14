Photo Coverage: The Cast of Playwrights Horizons' THE PROFANE

Feb. 14, 2017  

Playwrights Horizons will present the world premiere of The Profane, a new play by Zayd Dohrn (Outside People, Reborning). Directed by Kip Fagan (Grand Concourse at, Exit Strategy, The Revisionist, Asuncion), The Profane will be the fifth production of the theater company's 2016/2017 Season.

The cast of The Profane will feature Tala Ashe (Troilus and Cressida, The Who & the What, Urge for Going), Francis Benhamou (I Call My Brothers, Invasion!, "Inside Amy Schumer"), Ramsey Faragallah (The School for Scandal, Betrayed, "Homeland"), Ali Reza Farahnakian (Homebody/Kabul, "Delocated," "30 Rock"), Lanna Joffrey (Richard III: Born with Teeth, Sad and Merry Sadness, Mark Rylance's Sonnet Walks), Heather Raffo (Nine Parts of Desire, Palace of the End, Food and Fadwa) and Babak Tafti (Small Mouth Sounds, North Pool, "Orange Is the New Black").

Safe in the liberal fortress of Manhattan, Raif Almedin (Mr. Farahnakian) is a first-generation immigrant who prides himself on his modern, enlightened views. But when his daughter (Ms. Ashe) falls for the son (Mr. Tafti) of a conservative Muslim family in White Plains, he discovers the threshold of his tolerance. In Zayd Dohrn's sharp and timely tale, two families are forced to confront each other's religious beliefs and cultural traditions, and to face their own deep-seated prejudice.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ali Reza Farahnakian and Heather Raffo

Ali Reza Farahnakian and Heather Raffo
Francis Benhamou, Ali Reza Farahnakian, Heather Raffo and Tala Ashe
Francis Benhamou, Ali Reza Farahnakian, Heather Raffo and Tala Ashe
Francis Benhamou, Tala Ashe and Babak Tafti
Francis Benhamou, Tala Ashe and Babak Tafti
Tala Ashe and Babak Tafti
Lanna Joffrey and Ramsey Faragallah
Lanna Joffrey and Ramsey Faragallah
Francis Benhamou, Lanna Joffrey, Ramsey Faragallah and Babak Tafti
Francis Benhamou, Lanna Joffrey, Ramsey Faragallah and Babak Tafti
Zayd Dohrn (Playwright) and Kip Fagan (Director)
Zayd Dohrn (Playwright) and Kip Fagan (Director)
Tim Sanford (Artistic Director), Zayd Dohrn (Playwright) and Kip Fagan (Director)
Tim Sanford (Artistic Director), Zayd Dohrn (Playwright) and Kip Fagan (Director)
Tala Ashe, Ali Reza Frahnakian, Heather Raffo, Francis Benhamou, Zayd Dohrn, Kip Fagan, Lanna Joffrey, Babak Tafti and Ramsey Faragallah
Tim Sanford, Tala Ashe, Ali Reza Frahnakian, Heather Raffo, Francis Benhamou, Zayd Dohrn, Kip Fagan, Lanna Joffrey, Babak Tafti and Ramsey Faragallah

