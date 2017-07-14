Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of HAMLET with Oscar Isaac & More!

Jul. 14, 2017  

The Public Theater presents Hamlet, featuring Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac as the tormented Danish Prince. Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, Hamlet runs through Sunday, September 3 in the Anspacher Theater, with an official press opening last night, July 13.

The complete cast of Hamlet features Roberta Colindrez (Rosencrantz); Ritchie Coster (Claudius); Peter Friedman (Polonius); Oscar Isaac (Hamlet); Keegan-Michael Key (Horatio); Gayle Rankin (Ophelia); Matthew Saldivar(Guildenstern); Charlayne Woodard (Gertrude); and Anatol Yusef (Laertes).

Oscar Isaac returns to The Public in this electrifyingly intimate new production of Shakespeare's eternal drama. Isaac is the prince caught between thought and action, anger and anguish as his uncle assumes the throne left vacant by his murdered father. As the dead king calls to him from the grave, demanding to be avenged, Hamlet is forced to choose between bearing the oppressor's wrong or taking arms against a sea of troubles. Tony Award winner Sam Golddirects theater's most powerful tragedy about life and death, madness and conscience, and corruption-of the state and of the soul.

HAMLET features scenic design by David Zinn; costume design by Kaye Voyce; lighting design by Mark Barton; sound design by Bray Poor; and musical direction, composition, and performance by cellist Ernst Reijseger.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of HAMLET with Oscar Isaac & More!
Joel Perez

Joel Perez

Rae Gray

Rae Gray

Andrew Rannells

Andrew Rannells

Kwame Kwei-Armah

Kwame Kwei-Armah

Allegra Leguizamo, John Leguizamo

Allegra Leguizamo, John Leguizamo

Lucas Hnath

Lucas Hnath

John Turturro

John Turturro

Peter Friedman

Peter Friedman

Matthew Saldivar

Matthew Saldivar

Keegan-Michael Key

Keegan-Michael Key

Oskar Eustis, Sam Gold, Oscar Isaac

Ernst Reijseger

Ernst Reijseger

Roberta Colindrez, Anatol Yusef

Roberta Colindrez, Anatol Yusef

Ritchie Coster, Charlayne Woodard

Ritchie Coster, Charlayne Woodard

Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac

Rosario Dawson, Oscar Isaac

The cast of Hamlet

Gayle Rankin

Gayle Rankin

