Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of HAMLET with Oscar Isaac & More!

The Public Theater presents Hamlet, featuring Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac as the tormented Danish Prince. Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, Hamlet runs through Sunday, September 3 in the Anspacher Theater, with an official press opening last night, July 13.

The complete cast of Hamlet features Roberta Colindrez (Rosencrantz); Ritchie Coster (Claudius); Peter Friedman (Polonius); Oscar Isaac (Hamlet); Keegan-Michael Key (Horatio); Gayle Rankin (Ophelia); Matthew Saldivar(Guildenstern); Charlayne Woodard (Gertrude); and Anatol Yusef (Laertes).

Oscar Isaac returns to The Public in this electrifyingly intimate new production of Shakespeare's eternal drama. Isaac is the prince caught between thought and action, anger and anguish as his uncle assumes the throne left vacant by his murdered father. As the dead king calls to him from the grave, demanding to be avenged, Hamlet is forced to choose between bearing the oppressor's wrong or taking arms against a sea of troubles. Tony Award winner Sam Golddirects theater's most powerful tragedy about life and death, madness and conscience, and corruption-of the state and of the soul.

HAMLET features scenic design by David Zinn; costume design by Kaye Voyce; lighting design by Mark Barton; sound design by Bray Poor; and musical direction, composition, and performance by cellist Ernst Reijseger.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Joel Perez



Rae Gray



Andrew Rannells



Kwame Kwei-Armah



Allegra Leguizamo, John Leguizamo



Lucas Hnath



John Turturro



Peter Friedman



Matthew Saldivar



Keegan-Michael Key



Oskar Eustis, Sam Gold, Oscar Isaac



Ernst Reijseger



Roberta Colindrez, Anatol Yusef



Ritchie Coster, Charlayne Woodard



Oscar Isaac



Rosario Dawson, Oscar Isaac



The cast of Hamlet



Gayle Rankin



Gayle Rankin