Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!

Just last night, Manhattan Theatre Club presented its annual Spring Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street (110 East 42nd Street) honoring Matthew C. Blank, Chairman of Showtime Networks Inc. This year's Gala was hosted by Emmy and Tony Award winner Mandy Patinkin and featured performances by many of the most acclaimed musicals on Broadway including Bandstand; A Bronx Tale; Come From Away; Dear Evan Hansen; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Sunset Boulevard; and a sneak peek of Manhattan Theatre Club's upcoming production of Prince of Broadway.

Featured appearances included Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero and Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale), Lee MacDougall and Sharon Wheatley (Come From Away), Tony Award nominee Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Tony Award nominee Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Siobhan Dillon and Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard), and Kaley Ann Voorhees and Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (Prince of Broadway).

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including six Pulitzer Prizes and 20 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street).

