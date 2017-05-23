Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!

May. 23, 2017  

Just last night, Manhattan Theatre Club presented its annual Spring Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street (110 East 42nd Street) honoring Matthew C. Blank, Chairman of Showtime Networks Inc. This year's Gala was hosted by Emmy and Tony Award winner Mandy Patinkin and featured performances by many of the most acclaimed musicals on Broadway including Bandstand; A Bronx Tale; Come From Away; Dear Evan Hansen; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Sunset Boulevard; and a sneak peek of Manhattan Theatre Club's upcoming production of Prince of Broadway.

Featured appearances included Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero and Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale), Lee MacDougall and Sharon Wheatley (Come From Away), Tony Award nominee Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Tony Award nominee Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Siobhan Dillon and Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard), and Kaley Ann Voorhees and Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (Prince of Broadway).

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including six Pulitzer Prizes and 20 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Geneva Carr

Jayne Houdyshell Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Megan Bussiere, Jon Hoche, Paco Tolson Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Katie Finneran, Darren Goldstein Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Chris Cooper Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Lucas Steele Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Ruben Santiago-Hudson Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Johanna Day Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Will Pullen, Johanna Day Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Matthew C. Blank Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Carra Patterson Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
David Hein, Irene Sankoff Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
David Costabile, Matthew C. Blank Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Jennifer Ikeda Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Mandy Patinkin Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Mandy Patinkin, Matthew C. Blank Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Barry Grove, Mandy Patinkin, Matthew C. Blank, Lynne Meadow Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Lee MacDougall, Sharon Wheatley Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Michael Xavier Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Brandon Uranowitz Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Brandon Uranowitz, Michael Xavier Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
J. Anthony Crane Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Alex Gibson, Pearl Rhein, Lauren Zakrin, Josh Groban, Billy Joe Kiessling, Josh Canfield, Andrew Mayer Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Josh Groban Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Siobhan Dillon Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Michael Xavier, Siobhan Dillon Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Laura Osnes Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
James Nathan Hopkins, Joe Carroll, Jonathan Shew, Laura Osnes, Geoff Packard, Brandon J. Ellis, Alex Bender Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Nick Cordero, Bobby Conte Thornton Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Rachel Bay Jones Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Kaley Ann Voorhees, Tony Yazbeck Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
Kaley Ann Voorhees, Tony Yazbeck


