Photo Coverage: It's Blue Skies for GROUNDHOG DAY on Its 100th Broadway Performance

Jul. 12, 2017  

Groundhog Day, the Olivier Award-winning new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, celebrated one hundred performances on Broadway tonight at the August Wilson Theater. BroadwayWorld was on hand to check out the festivities, which included a one-of-a-kind cake creation by Dina Jawets. Check out Andy Karl, Barrett Doss, and the cast of Groundhog Day as they celebrate 100 wonderful Broadway performances.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.

The cast of Groundhog Day features Andy Karl, who stars as Phil Connors, following his celebrated performance in the show's well-received London's production at The Old Vic last summer, and newcomer Barrett Doss (You Can't Take It With You, Burning at The New Group) as Rita Hanson.

Photos by Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Groundhog Day The Musical Celebrates their 100th Performance with a cake designed by Dina Jawetz (Cakes by Dina)

Groundhog Day The Musical Celebrates their 100th Performance with a cake designed by Dina Jawetz

Groundhog Day The Musical Celebrates their 100th Performance with a cake designed by Dina Jawetz

Dina Jawetz with her Groundhog Day Cake

Andy Karl

Barrett Doss and Andy Karl celebrate 100 performances!

Barrett Doss and Andy Karl with cast members celebrate 100!

Barrett Doss and Andy Karl with cake designer Dina Jawetz

Barrett Doss and Andy Karl with cake designer Dina Jawetz

Barrett Doss and Andy Karl with cake designer Dina Jawetz and the cast

Andy Karl and Barrett Doss with cake designer Dina Jawetz

Andy Karl and Barrett Doss with cake designer Dina Jawetz

Andy Karl and Barrett Doss

Andy Karl and Barrett Doss

Andy Karl and Barrett Doss

Andy Karl and Barrett Doss with Cupcakes by Melissa

Andy Karl and Barrett Doss with Cupcakes by Melissa

Andy Karl

Barrett Doss and Andy Karl

Barrett Doss and Andy Karl




 

