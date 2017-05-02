Photo Coverage: Inside the Starry New York Pops Gala!

May. 2, 2017  

Just last night, The New York Pops celebrated its 34th birthday with a grand gala evening honoring Karen Van Bergen, the CEO of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and Tony Award winners Kelli O'Hara and Bartlett Sher, whose collaborations over the last decade have won universal acclaim and whose individual careers represent pinnacles of achievement in the world of theatre. The concert celebrated the multi-year partnership between the actress and stage director and will bring together artists from the stage and screen.

The event featured a spectacular lineup of guest artists under the baton of Music Director Steven Reineke. The performance included appearances by Broadway stars Matthew Broderick, Brian d'Arcy James, Adam Kantor, Steven Pasquale, and Chris Sullivan alongside the previously announced Danny Burstein, Ruthie Ann Miles, Laura Osnes, and Paulo Szot, as well as compositions by Jason Robert Brown and Nico Muhly.

Twenty students from the orchestra's Kids on Stage program will performed alongside The New York Pops at the gala concert. These students included Luke Actie, Lucinda Bryce, Eve Budd, Christian Chanderdatt, Lukas Chin, Julianne Chin-Drachman, Anthony Flanders, Miles Hilger LeDonne von Unwerth, Macy Jiang, Sophia Kschwendt, Catherine Li, John Liu, Olivia McCallum, Stella Oh, Nicholas O'Sullivan, Zoe Shack, Mela Sherman, Allison Shih, Aminah Sterling, and Mondriana Villegas.

Photo Credit: Genevive Rafter Keddy

Rachel York

Adam Kantor


