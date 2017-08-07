Photo Coverage: Inside The Actors Fund's Annual Jock Duncan Celebri-TEE Golf and Tennis Outing

The Actors Fund's Annual Jock Duncan Celebri-TEE Golf and Tennis Outing at the Knickerbocker Country Club was a beautiful day in support of The Fund's Lillian Booth Actors Home, located in Englewood, New Jersey.

Tony Award® nominee and Emmy Award® winner, singer and recording artist Liz Callaway (Cats, Baby, The Spitfire Grill) served as Tennis Chair, while Aladdin's James Moye served as Golf Chair.

The community came together to raise funds in support of The Lillian Booth Actors Home of The Actors Fund, home to 125 professionals from diverse backgrounds who have devoted their lives to performing arts and entertainment. Original Broadway "Jersey Boy" Daniel Reichard provided wonderful entertainment at the cocktail party; and guests included A Bronx Talestar Bobby Conte Thornton who joined Liz Callaway for tennis; Dear Evan Hansen's Michael Park; Aladdin's Clifton Davis and 120 golfers and tennis players.

Check out photos from the festivities below!

Photo Credit: Photo: Anita & Steve Shevett

