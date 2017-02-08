Photo Coverage: IN TRANSIT Company Celebrates 100 Performances!

Just last night, the company of IN TRANSIT celebrated a milestone performance at the Circle in the Square Theatre. BroadwayWorld was on hand as they commemorated 100 performances on Broadway with 100 Schmackary's cookies!

IN TRANSIT, a funny and poignant new Broadway musical, follows the intertwined lives of 11 New Yorkers faced with the challenges of city life. With a groundbreaking a cappella score by a team including the creators of Pitch Perfect and Frozen, In Transit takes you on a journey with people hoping to catch the express train to their dreams-including the stops they make along the way. Modern yet timeless, In Transit is a story about all of us, set to music that will stay with you long after the ride is over.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



The cast of IN TRANSIT