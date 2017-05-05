Click Here for More Articles on NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
Photo Coverage: GREAT COMET Creator and Three-Time Tony Nominee Dave Malloy Takes First Broadway Bows as Pierre!
Dave Malloy, creator of the twelve-time Tony nominated new musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, made his Broadway performing debut in the show last night, stepping into the role of 'Pierre' for 10 performances across May and June 2017. Last night the company toasted the newly minted three time Tony nominee, as he made his Broadway performing debut. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the special occasion below!
Malloy originated the role of 'Pierre' in the show's initial off-Broadway runs at Ars Nova and Kazino. Malloy will perform the role of 'Pierre' at the following performances: Thursday, May 4 at 7pm; Friday, May 5 at 8pm; Saturday, May 6 at 2pm; Saturday, May 6 at 8pm; Sunday, May 7 at 3pm; Tuesday, May 9 at 7pm; Tuesday, May 16 at 7pm; Tuesday, June 13 at 7pm; Tuesday, June 20 at 7pm; and Tuesday, June 27 at 7pm.
The cast of THE GREAT COMET includes Brittain Ashford as 'Sonya,' Gelsey Bell as 'Mary,' Nicholas Belton as 'Andrey/ Bolkonsky,' Nick Choksi as 'Dolokhov,' Amber Gray as 'Hélène,' Grace McLean as 'Marya D,' Paul Pinto as 'Balaga,' Scott Stangland as 'Pierre' (standby), and Lucas Steele as 'Anatole.' The ensemble includes Sumayya Ali, Courtney Bassett, Josh Canfield, Kennedy Caughell, Ken Clark, Erica Dorfler, Lulu Fall, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Nick Gaswirth, Alex Gibson, Billy Joe Kiessling, Mary Spencer Knapp, Blaine Alden Krauss, Reed Luplau, Brandt Martinez, Andrew Mayer, Mary Page Nance, Shoba Narayan, Azudi Onyejekwe, Pearl Rhein, Celia Mei Rubin, Heath Saunders, Ani Taj, Cathryn Wake, Katrina Yaukey, and Lauren Zakrin.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Cast of THE GREAT COMET
Cast of THE GREAT COMET
Cast of THE GREAT COMET
Nick Gaswirth
Gelsey Bell
Nicholas Belton
Nick Choksi
Amber Gray
Grace McLean
Brittain Ashford
Lucas Steele
Denee Benton, Dave Malloy
Dave Malloy
Dave Malloy
Denee Benton
Denee Benton
Denee Benton
Dave Malloy
Dave Malloy
Dave Malloy
Dave Malloy, Howard Kagan
Dave Malloy, Howard Kagan
The cast and creative team of THE GREAT COMET
The cast and creative team of THE GREAT COMET
Lucas Steele, Dave Malloy, Rachel Chavkin, Denee Benton
Dave Malloy, Howard Kagan
Dave Malloy, Paula Marie Black