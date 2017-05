Photo Coverage: GREAT COMET Creator and Three-Time Tony Nominee Dave Malloy Takes First Broadway Bows as Pierre!

Malloy originated the role of 'Pierre' in the show's initial off-Broadway runs at Ars Nova and Kazino. Malloy will perform the role of 'Pierre' at the following performances: Thursday, May 4 at 7pm; Friday, May 5 at 8pm; Saturday, May 6 at 2pm; Saturday, May 6 at 8pm; Sunday, May 7 at 3pm; Tuesday, May 9 at 7pm; Tuesday, May 16 at 7pm; Tuesday, June 13 at 7pm; Tuesday, June 20 at 7pm; and Tuesday, June 27 at 7pm.