NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
Click Here for More Articles on NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Photo Coverage: GREAT COMET Creator and Three-Time Tony Nominee Dave Malloy Takes First Broadway Bows as Pierre!

May. 5, 2017  
Dave Malloy, creator of the twelve-time Tony nominated new musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, made his Broadway performing debut in the show last night, stepping into the role of 'Pierre' for 10 performances across May and June 2017. Last night the company toasted the newly minted three time Tony nominee, as he made his Broadway performing debut. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the special occasion below!
Malloy originated the role of 'Pierre' in the show's initial off-Broadway runs at Ars Nova and Kazino. Malloy will perform the role of 'Pierre' at the following performances: Thursday, May 4 at 7pm; Friday, May 5 at 8pm; Saturday, May 6 at 2pm; Saturday, May 6 at 8pm; Sunday, May 7 at 3pm; Tuesday, May 9 at 7pm; Tuesday, May 16 at 7pm; Tuesday, June 13 at 7pm; Tuesday, June 20 at 7pm; and Tuesday, June 27 at 7pm.
The cast of THE GREAT COMET includes Brittain Ashford as 'Sonya,' Gelsey Bell as 'Mary,' Nicholas Belton as 'Andrey/ Bolkonsky,' Nick Choksi as 'Dolokhov,' Amber Gray as 'Hélène,' Grace McLean as 'Marya D,' Paul Pinto as 'Balaga,' Scott Stangland as 'Pierre' (standby), and Lucas Steele as 'Anatole.' The ensemble includes Sumayya Ali, Courtney Bassett, Josh Canfield, Kennedy Caughell, Ken Clark, Erica Dorfler, Lulu Fall, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Nick Gaswirth, Alex Gibson, Billy Joe Kiessling, Mary Spencer Knapp, Blaine Alden Krauss, Reed Luplau, Brandt Martinez, Andrew Mayer, Mary Page Nance, Shoba Narayan, Azudi Onyejekwe, Pearl Rhein, Celia Mei Rubin, Heath Saunders, Ani Taj, Cathryn Wake, Katrina Yaukey, and Lauren Zakrin.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: GREAT COMET Creator and Three-Time Tony Nominee Dave Malloy Takes First Broadway Bows as Pierre!
  • Photo Coverage: Kenny Leon, Guy Davis and More at 9th Annual August Wilson Monologue Competition
  • Photo Coverage: A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Company Celebrates Opening Night!
  • Photo Coverage: SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION Company Parties Hard on Opening Night!
  • Photo Coverage: SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION Company Takes Opening Night Bows!
  • Photo Coverage: Lincoln Center Theater Celebrates Artistic Director Andre Bishop

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com