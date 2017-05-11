Photo Coverage: Creative Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception!
Awards season continues! Just yesterday Drama Desk nominees gathered at the New York Marriott Marquis Manhattan Ballroom to meet for the first time. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and we're bringing you portraits of nominees from the creative categories below! Click here for photos of the acting nominees!
The The 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards, hosted by Michael Urie, will take place on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at 8:00 PM at The Town Hall in Manhattan. The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theater.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Aaron Rhyne
Linda Cho
Thomas Schall
Jack Cummings III, Lori Fineman
August Eriksmoen
Andy Blankenbuehler
Basil Twist
Dave Malloy
Mimi Lien
Denis Jones
Nicholas Pope
Bradley King
Reid Farrington, Sara Farrington
Jason Hayes
Itamar Moses, Ari'el Stachel, Jamshied Sharifi
Irene Sankoff, David Hein
Steven Levenson
Jerry Zaks
Gerard Alessandrini
Stephen Flaherty
David Cromer
Jeff Croiter
Warren Carlyle
Terrence McNally, Thomas Kirdahy
Lynn Nottage
