Photo Coverage: The Outstanding Acting Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception!
Awards season continues! Just yesterday Drama Desk nominees gathered at the New York Marriott Marquis Manhattan Ballroom to meet for the first time. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and we're bringing you portraits of nominees from the acting categories below!
The The 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards, hosted by Michael Urie, will take place on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at 8:00 PM at The Town Hall in Manhattan. The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theater.
Click here for a full list of nominees!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Laurie Metcalf
Jon Jon Briones
George Salazar
Ed Dixon
Nora Schell
Emily Skinner
Brandon Uranowitz
Jayne Houdyshell
Jayne Houdyshell
Nick Blaemire
Jenn Colella
Nancy Anderson
Mary Beth Peil
Cynthia Nixon, Laura Linney
Christy Altomare
Andy Karl
Jeremy Shamos
Nick Cordero
Kate Baldwin
Randy Graff
Gavin Creel
Laura Osnes
Stephanie J. Block
John Douglas Thompson
John Douglas Thompson