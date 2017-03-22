Photo Coverage: Cast of Paper Mill Playhouse's MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Meets The Press

Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee-Producing Artistic Director, Todd Schmidt-Managing Director), recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony® Award, has announced casting for the smash hit musical Million Dollar Quartet with book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, original concept by Mr. Mutrux, inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. Directed by Tony® Award nominee Hunter Foster and with music direction by James Barry, the 8-member ensemble will feature James Barry as Carl Perkins, Alex Boniello as Elvis Presley, Jason Loughlin as Sam Phillips, Scott Moreau as Johnny Cash, David Sonneborn as Fluke, Bligh Voth as Dyanne, Sam Weber as Brother Jay, and Nat Zegree as Jerry Lee Lewis. (Due to a scheduling conflict, Mr. Boniello has replaced the previously announced Jake Rawley.) J.P. Morgan is the Major Sponsor of Million Dollar Quartet.

Before the show opens, BroadwayWorld got to go inside rehearsal and meet the cast. Check out photos below!

The smash-hit musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. On December 4, 1956, these four musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Featuring a score of hits including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Great Balls of Fire," "Walk the Line," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Folsom Prison Blues," and more, this thrilling musical brings you inside the recording studio for one unforgettable night.

Performances are set to begin Wednesday, March 29, 2017, for a limited run through Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive) in Millburn, NJ. Paper Mill Playhouse's 2016-2017 season is proudly sponsored by Investors Bank.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

