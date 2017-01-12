Photo Coverage: A Cappella Group Vocalosity Visits IN TRANSIT on Broadway!

Just last night, there was an aca-amazing reunion at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The a cappella touring group Vocalosity, founded by IN TRANSIT's vocal arranger Deke Sharon, stopped by IN TRANSIT, where alums Gerianne Perez and Chesney Snow are currently making their Broadway debuts.

BroadwayWorld brings you coverage from the special night below!

IN TRANSIT, a funny and poignant new Broadway musical, follows the intertwined lives of 11 New Yorkers faced with the challenges of city life. With a groundbreaking a cappella score by a team including the creators of Pitch Perfect and Frozen, In Transit takes you on a journey with people hoping to catch the express train to their dreams-including the stops they make along the way. Modern yet timeless, In Transit is a story about all of us, set to music that will stay with you long after the ride is over.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Vocalosity with the cast of IN TRANSIT