Mar. 31, 2017  
PETER, DARLING World Premiere Will Take Flight at Casa Manana Next Year

Peter, Darling: The New Peter Pan Musical will have its world premiere at Casa Mañana Theatre, February 2nd-18th, 2018.

Originally commissioned by Casa Mañana, this new adaptation features a pop-funk meets Disney score by Michael Thurber (Bootycall) and Douglas Lyons (Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical), with a book by Melvin Tunstall III (Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical).

Peter, Darling, is described as: "The legend of Peter Pan, the mischievous young boy who never grows up, but from the female perspective. Wendy, now an adult, tells her stories to her daughter Jane, recalling her adventures in Neverland, where imagination runs as wild as the lost boys. The world-premiere musical Peter, Darling: The New Peter Pan Musical renews the classic story of those lost boys, pirates and natives with original music and tales that will inspire the whole family to fly without wings."

Visit www.casamanana.org for tickets and more information.


