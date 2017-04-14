Non-Stop! James Monroe Iglehart and Brian D'Arcy James Join the Broadway Cast of HAMILTON Tonight!

These two are non-stop! Tonight, Brian D'Arcy James and James Monroe Iglehart join the Broadway cast of Hamilton. James Monroe Iglehart will be playing the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson while Brian D'Arcy James will be re-joining the show as King George (now coronated as King George III the First B.the Sixth), a role he created off-Broadway at the Public Theater.

James Monroe Iglehart made his Broadway debut in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Iglehart then originated the role of Bobby in Memphis on Broadway before landing the role of Genie in Aladdin. For his work as the Genie, James won both the Tony Award and the Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. James made his sold-out solo debut at 54 Below in a show entitled "How the Heck Did I Get Here?" James has played concert venues across the country. James recurred on Netflix's original series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" as Coriolanus Burt, the rival of male protagonist Titus Andromedon played by Tituss Burgess. James also guest starred on the Fox television show "Gotham." He recently filmed his feature debut opposite Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage and Juilianna Marguilles in the upcoming The Three Christs of Ypsilanti. He is a native of the San Francisco Bay area.

Brian D'Arcy James originated the role of King George in the sold-out Off-Broadway run of Hamilton at The Public Theater. In 2015, immediately following Hamilton, Brian starred in the Broadway musical SOMETHING ROTTEN. In film, Brian starred in the 2016 Academy Award-winning Best Picture SPOTLIGHT, and was awarded the 2016 SAG Award, Critics Choice Award, Gotham Award and the Independent Spirit's Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble for his portrayal of Matt Carroll. Off Broadway highlights include his Obie winning solo performance of THE GOOD THIEF, Drama Desk nominations for GIANT and THE WILD PARTY along with originating roles in NEXT TO NORMAL and FLOYD COLLINS, among others. He can also be seen in the latest Netflix series 13 REASONS WHY.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

