Nikki M. James, Betsy Wolfe and More in True Colors: Broadway Fights Ovarian Cancer

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents True Colors: Broadway Fights Ovarian Cancer on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 7:00pm. True Colors is bringing together some of the best of Broadway for an unforgettable night of music to raise money to find a cure for and celebrate those battling Ovarian Cancer. All proceeds from this event will be going to Discovery to Cure, part of the Yale School of Medicine dedicated to advancing the prevention, early detection and treatment of women's reproductive cancers. http://discoverytocure.yale.edu/

Your ticket price includes a two-course meal, standard open bar, and the evening's entertainment. Portion of your ticket is tax deductible.

Directed by Jim Brigman and Music Directed by Drew Wutke, the evening will be hosted by Ben Rappaport (Fiddler on the Roof, Mr. Robot, Younger, Picnic) and Christine Cartell (The Blacklist, Person of Interest) as they bring to you a night of Broadway favorites singing songs by female composers and writers, including Cyndi Lauper, Carole King, Georgia Stitt, Jeannie Tesori and more.

PERFORMERS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR:

Tony Award-Winner Nikki M. James (Brain Dead, The Good Wife, Les Miserables, Book of Mormon), Betsy Wolfe (Falsettos, Bullets Over Broadway, The Last Five Years, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar), Jeremy Kushnier (Paramour, Jersey Boys, Jesus Christ Superstar, Footloose), Ruby Lewis (Paramour, Rock of Ages), Nick Cartell (Paramour, The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Scandalous), Julia Udine (The Phantom of the Opera), Jesse Nager (Motown The Musical, Scandalous, Mary Poppins) and The Broadway Boys, Krystina Alabado (American Psycho, Evita), Tracy Jai Edwards (Hairspray, Legally Blonde, Ruthless), Megan Kane (Feinstein's/54 Below Favorite, God's Country)

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade- patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs." Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

