New Rock Musical A WALL APART, from Air Supply's Graham Russell, Begins Tonight at NYMF

The New York Musical Festival and NewYorkRep present the world premiere of A WALL APART, a new rock musical featuring an original score by Graham Russell of the legendary rock band AirSupply, and a book by Sam Goldstein and Craig Clyde.

Directed and choreographed by Keith Andrews, A WALL APART plays at The Acorn Theatre at Theatre Row (410 W. 42nd Street) for six performances only: Tonight, July 25 at 8PM, Wednesday July 26 at 9PM, Friday July 28 at 1PM, Saturday July 29 at 5PM, and Sunday July 30 at 5:30PM and 9PM. Tickets are on sale starting June 15 at www.nymf.org/wallapart or by calling (212) 352-3101.

What is the price of liberty, and will the wall divide or unite this family? A WALL APART is the story of three brothers in East Berlin. With scars from one war, they face another as the Berlin Wall divides their city - East from West. One an officer, another an artist and the third caught in the middle, these brothers experience the building of the wall, each from a personal perspective. As the brothers strive to find their way together, three generations of family ties, brotherhood, love, marriage and parenthood are tested.

"I've been writing and recording music with Air Supply for most of my life, though I began my began my career performing in Jesus Christ Superstar in 1975," says Graham Russell. "Now I've come full circle writing this musical about the beginning of Rock 'n' Roll in Europe. We are contemplating many of the same issues today in our country and throughout the world as Germany did more than 50 years ago when The Berlin Wall was built. Theater presents an intimate, entertaining and powerful way to tell a story that raises these timeless issues. And throughout history, we know the influence music, especially rock & roll, has had in making us think, making a statement and moving us toward action."

The cast of A WALL APART will feature Maddie Shea Baldwin (Bright Star), Leslie Becker (Wicked), Emily Behny (The Fantasticks), Jordan Bondurant (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Darren Ritchie (Thoroughly Modern Millie), Matt Rosell (Les Misérables), Josh Tolle (National Tour of Kinky Boots), and an additional seven cast members to be announced.

A WALL APART will feature Musical Direction and Arrangements by Jonathan Ivie; Scenic and Lighting Design by David Goldstein; Costume Design by Dustin Cross; Sound Design by Shannon Epstein; and Casting by McCorkle Casting LTD.

A WALL APART was developed with NewYorkRep's Producing Artistic Director Markus Potter. A WALL APART is an official selection of the 2017 New York Musical Festival's Next Link Project.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

LORD Graham Russell (Music and Lyrics) is the songwriter and a founding member of the group Air Supply. Their hit songs and twenty-three albums have charted for five decades throughout the world. Billboard magazine recently honored the band in the top 100 most successful groups of all time. While still performing over 130 live shows on five continents with AirSupply every year, Graham is now dedicated to composing for the theatre, where he began his career starring in Jesus Christ Superstar in 1975. This is Graham's third musical score and first project with Sam and Craig. Graham has been a resident of Utah for 25 years.

Sam Goldstein (Book) has served as Executive Producer, consultant and writer for a number of film, documentary and industrial projects including the award winning documentary Tough Times, Resilient Kids, Winslow the Christmas Bear, Why Won't My Child Pay Attention? and It's Just Attention Disorder. With Craig he has co-written nearly a dozen film scripts including the 2017 winner of the True Story Screenwriting Contest, Passing Through. Sam has authored over 50 books including The Power of Resilience, Raising Resilient Children and Johnny and the Rockhounds. A Wall Apart is his first musical collaboration with Craig and Graham.

CRAIG CLYDE (Book) has appeared in over sixty major films and national television programs for all the major networks - as well as numerous stage roles as an actor. He was Cornelius Hackl in the original national roadshow production of Hello, Dolly! starring Dorothy Lamour. A member of Actor's Equity and the Screen Actor's Guild he has written and directed both feature film motion pictures and television dramas. His twenty-one feature films include Miracle Dogs which starred a then unknown Josh Hutcherson, The Derby Stallion which starred the also then-unknown Zac Efron and The Last Mustang which starred Miranda Cosgrove of the "I-Carly" cable series. His production of The Christmas Wish starring Kristy Swanson was the highest rated program for the Hallmark Channel in 2012. His most recent is Storm Rider. A Wall Apart marks his debut writing for the stage.

Keith Andrews (Director/Choreographer) is a NYC-based Director and Choreographer. He directed the National Tours of The Full Monty and Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah. Keith has directed and choreographed all around the country including the Regional Premieres of Rock of Ages, The Wedding Singer, Spamalot, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. He also directed the World Premiere of Cold As Ice, the first book-musical performed entirely on ice. His 2015 production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels won six New Hampshire Theater Awards.

Maddie Shea Baldwin* (Esther). Broadway: Bright Star (by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Tony nomination - Best Musical). Favorite regional credits include: Lesher Center for the Arts: Back Home Again; Kennedy Center: Bright Star; The Old Globe Theatre; Ace and How the Grinch Stole Christmas; North Coast Rep: Little Women. Proud Indiana University MT grad of 2015.

Leslie Becker* (Tante). Broadway/National Tours: Wicked, Amazing Grace, Bonnie & Clyde, Cinderella, Nine, Anything Goes, Beauty and The Beast, Show Boat. Regional: Starring roles in Ragtime, Billy Elliot, Sweeney Todd, Damn Yankees, The King and I and many more. Also a writer, her musical A Proper Place recently had its World Premiere production at The Village Theatre in Issaquah, WA. Her debut single "Slow Burn" recently hit #4 on the AC Billboard/Hot AC Chart.

Emily Behny* (Suzanne). Indiana girl. Off-Broadway: The Fantasticks (Luisa), National Tours: Wicked (Nessarose), Beauty and the Beast (Belle). Regional: North Carolina Theatre; Gateway; Goodspeed. Proud Ball State University grad.

Jordan Bondurant* (Kurt). Broadway: A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and Mamma Mia. Off-Broadway: The Underclassman. TV/Film: "Law and Order: SVU" and Think Like a Man 2. BFA: Samford University, MFA: UNLV.

Darren Ritchie* (Hans) is so excited to work with this team of rock stars! He's also thrilled to be back at NYMF after receiving the Outstanding Performance by an Actor Award at their 10th anniversary festival for his work in Standby The Musical. He travels internationally with "The Tenors Of Rock" and "Broadway Rox" concert series. On Broadway, he originated the role of White Knight/Jack in Wildhorn's Wonderland, as well the role of Jonathan Harker in Dracula, the musical. Other Broadway Credits: Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Little Shop of Horrors, Bells Are Ringing, Les Misérables (original cast).

Matt Rosell* (Mickey Jr. / Ensemble) is making his NYMF debut! His recent credits include Les Misérables on Broadway and National Tour. Other credits include Hair, Ragtime, South Pacific, West Side Story and Children of Eden. He is so excited to be bringing a new musical to life in NYC.

Josh Tolle* (Mickey) is excited for his second NYMF experience! Josh was last seen as Harry in the First National Tour of Kinky Boots. Favorite credits include Gabe in Next to Normal at Drury Lane (Jeff Award Nom.) and Duck Commander at the Rio Las Vegas. Josh is also a singer/songwriter and regular performer in the "Broadway Loves" concert series at Feinstein's/54 Below. Proud CCM grad.

* Members Of Actors' Equity Association, The Union Of Professional Actors And Stage Managers In The United States.

The New York Musical Festival. The New York Musical Festival nurtures the creation, production, and public presentation of stylistically, thematically, and culturally diverse new musicals to ensure the future vitality of musical theater. Now in its fourteenth year, the Festival is the premier musical theater event in the world. The preeminent site for launching new musicals and discovering new talent, the Festival provides an affordable platform for artists to mount professional productions that reach their peers, industry leaders, and musical theater fans. More than 90 Festival shows have gone on to productions on and Off-Broadway, in regional theaters in all 50 states, and in more than 24 countries worldwide. Festival alumni have received a wide array of awards including the Tony Award® and the Pulitzer Prize. In 2013, NYMF received a special Drama Desk Award in recognition of its work "creating and nurturing new musical theater, ensuring the future of this essential art form." NYMF is the flagship program of National Music Theater Network, Inc., a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization. 2017 NYMF is sponsored by The City of New York Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Fuzzrocket, PRG, TheaterMania, and Clear Channel Outdoor, and is supported, in part, in part, by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts, and by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. The NYMF PASS is a great way to experience The New York Musical Festival. With a NYMF PASS, you can get into the theater before individual ticket holders. Passes also offer the exclusive ability to book tickets before they go on sale to the public. Individual tickets are now on sale! For more information, visit www.nymf.org.

NewYorkRep produces new plays and musicals that inspire and compel social change by telling stories that expose the travesty and beauty of our humanity. By illuminating social and ethical questions through art, we strive to create provocative theater that promotes empathy, compassion, and inclusion. While staged performances are our primary function, we will utilize any art form or media that best portrays a compelling story and issue and educates a community of people. Recent recognition includes the Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for "New American Play," Off-West End award nomination for "Best Production" at the Southwark Playhouse, the Bergen Record Top 10 productions of the year, and the Off-Broadway Alliance nomination for "Best New Play."

