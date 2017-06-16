Max von Essen Joins Starry, Sold-Out Benefit HOLLYWOOD NURSES

The benefit event will be emceed and narrated by Emmy Award winner Rosie O'Donnell and will take place on Monday, June 19 at the Mainstage Theater (416 W 42nd St) with all proceeds going to The Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative of The Actors Fund. The evening begins with a cocktail reception at 6:30pm, followed by the reading at 7:30pm.

Nurse Jenny Tyler (Louderman) is running from her past. Nurse Suzanne Medford (Margherita) is running from her present. When their secret worlds collide at Holly View Hospital they ignite forbidden passions, erupting into a dangerous scandal that even the most modern medicine cannot cure. HOLLYWOOD NURSES is a comic homage to the lesbian pulp novels of the 1950s, told with a modern sensibility. Long before these topics were mainstream, the books spoke to a generation unsure of its sexuality by exploring the consequences of "choice," while reassuring readers that they were not alone.

Max von Essen played Henri Baurel in the Tony Award-nominated An American in Paris at The Palace Theater, a performance which earned him a nomination for the 2015 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award. He recently performed in the revival of Evita, playing the role of Agustin Magaldi and frequently stepping in for Ricky Martin in the role of Che. Other Broadway appearances include Enjolras in the first revival of Les Miserable, Alfred in Dance of the Vampires, and in the 2000 revival of Jesus Christ Superstar. More New York credits include Yours Unfaithfully at The Mint Theater, Maury Yeston's Death Takes a Holiday at the Roundabout Theatre Company, The Transport Group's revival of Michael John LaChiusa's Hello Again (Drama League nomination), Jerry Springer: The Opera at Carnegie Hall, Finian's Rainbow at the Irish Repertory Theatre, and The Fantasticks at the Sullivan Street Playhouse.

The Actors Fund established the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative in 1996 to provide a safety net for women in the entertainment industry who are coping with critical health concerns. The Women's Health Initiative dedicates a range of resources solely to addressing the health needs and concerns specific to women.

Geoff Josselson, CSA, serves as casting director for HOLLYWOOD NURSES. Tickets to the HOLLYWOOD NURSES benefit reading event on Monday, June 19, 2017, are now SOLD OUT. There will be a complimentary pre-show. A special post-show reception with the cast is included for Premium Ticket holders. www.HollywoodNurses.com.

