Mariah Carey Holiday Classic to Be Adapted to Animated Movie Musical

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures will adapt Mariah Carey's holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" into a new animated movie, set to hit theaters this holiday season.

The original song was first released in 1994 and continues to appear annually in the Billboard Hot 100 chart (peaking at No. 11 in 2015) each holiday season. The song is also the best-selling holiday download with over 3.2 million sold to-date. In 2015, Carey also released a children's book based on the track.

The song was written by Carey and Walter Afanasieff, and appeared on the singer's fourth studio album and first seasonal album, "Merry Christmas." Since that time, the pop singer has released new versions in 2010 and 2011, however it's the original version which maintains its spot as Carey's best-selling single of all time.

Carey announced new of the film today on Twitter:

My song is becoming a movie! You're the first to hear about this exciting news! Follow @AllIWantMovie for more updates. #AllIWantMovie pic.twitter.com/vb1j75eGZk - Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 21, 2017



