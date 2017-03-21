Mariah Carey Holiday Classic to Be Adapted to Animated Movie Musical

Mar. 21, 2017  

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures will adapt Mariah Carey's holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" into a new animated movie, set to hit theaters this holiday season.

The original song was first released in 1994 and continues to appear annually in the Billboard Hot 100 chart (peaking at No. 11 in 2015) each holiday season. The song is also the best-selling holiday download with over 3.2 million sold to-date. In 2015, Carey also released a children's book based on the track.

The song was written by Carey and Walter Afanasieff, and appeared on the singer's fourth studio album and first seasonal album, "Merry Christmas." Since that time, the pop singer has released new versions in 2010 and 2011, however it's the original version which maintains its spot as Carey's best-selling single of all time.

Carey announced new of the film today on Twitter:


Below, watch Mariah Carey's official music video for 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Alan Menken Wants Harvey Fierstein for Ursula in Live Action LITTLE MERMAID
  • VIDEO: Ben Platt, Tim Minchin & James Corden Perform DONALD: THE MUSICAL!
  • Rialto Chatter: Is SWEET CHARITY on its Way to Broadway?
  • Jason Kander Strikes Back at Richard Spencer's Use of Song from CABARET
  • Director of Live-Action MULAN Says No Songs Are Anticipated
  • Broadway Baby! Megan Hilty & Brian Gallagher Welcome Second Child

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com