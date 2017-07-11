Kelli Barrett and Jarrod Spector to Perform at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the cabaret series Music Mondays continues on Monday, July 17 at 8 pm with Kelli Barrett and Jarrod Spector. Tickets range from $45 to $85 and are available online at www.baystreet.org or by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office at 631-725-9500, open seven days a week 11 am to showtime. Music Mondays is sponsored in part by Grenning Gallery.



Bay Street audiences will remember Kelli Barrett as the leading role of Eliza Doolittle in Bay Street's production of the hit musical MY FAIR LADY. In a (mostly) true and hilarious re imagining of their platonic romantic journey (with inspiration from their favorite film), Look at it My Way gives Broadway's Kelli Barrett and Jarrod Spector the chance to recount the story of how they ended up together-from each of their often wildly divergent perspectives. Fresh off the heels of their award-winning concert debut (This Is Dedicated: Music's Greatest Marriages) where they were hailed as a "crackerjack duo of performing powerhouses", this "palpably simpatico" Broadway couple uses the best of pop (Prince, Peter Gabriel), rock (REO Speedwagon, Bon Jovi), soul (Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles) and even a little musical theater to discover what happens when you see through the eyes of someone who likes you a whole lot more than you like yourself.





Kelli Barrett originated the lead role of 'Lara Guishar' in Broadway's Doctor Zhivago. Other Broadway credits include principle roles in Wicked, Baby It's You!, and The Royal Family. Barrett has starred in over 20 films and TV shows including NCIS, Blue Bloods, Ugly Betty, The Good Wife, Law & Order: SVU, and Chicago Fire.



Jarrod Spector is best known for his Tony Nominated performance in Broadway's Beautiful: the Carol King Musical in the role of 'Barry Mann'. He played 'Frankie Valli' for a record 1500 performances in Broadway's Jersey Boys and debuted on Broadway at age 9 as 'Gavroche' in Les Miserables.



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. We serve as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

Related Articles