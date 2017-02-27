Jon Cryer to Lead Ford & Cryer's SHELTER in Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below will present the short-lived musical Shelter in concert for two performances only, starring two-time Emmy Award-winner Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men).

The June 27th, 7:00pm and 9:30pm concerts will celebrate Nancy Ford's beautiful score and Gretchen Cryer's fascinating and timely book.

Two years before Ed Roberts introduced the first "personal computer", two incomparable writers conceived a prescient and original musical about love, technology and the things we can't control. Written by the acclaimed creators of I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It On The Road, Shelter opened on Broadway in 1973... and closed only 31 performances later. Meet Michael (Cryer). He's a television commercial writer who lives with his roommate Arthur. Michael and Arthur are best of friends, but there's just one catch... Arthur is a computer. Michael uses technology to perfect every part of his life. But there are some problems -- like love -- even computers can't solve.

Now, the musical returns to New York for only two performance at Feinstein's/54 Below. A starry cast will sing songs from the score, including material cut during workshops and previews. With a beautiful, eclectic score by Nancy Ford and a witty lyrics and a moving book by Gretchen Cryer, Shelter is a must-see intimate evening for musical theatre lovers.

Tickets, beginning at $40, are available now at 54below.com/events/shelter-concert-starring-jon-cryer or by calling (646) 476-3551.

Shelter: In Concert is presented by is presented as part of the Second Act Series, produced by Steven Carl McCasland and James Horan. McCasland directs the presentation, with Musical Direction by Horan. Each evening revisits a short-lived musical, highlighting its neglected score and inviting audiences to rediscover a forgotten gem. Previous evenings include: Onward Victoria, Charlie and Algernon and Eating Raoul.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

