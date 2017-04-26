Jenna Ushkowitz, Hannah Elless, and More Take the Stage Tonight for 54 SINGS ED SHEERAN

Tonight, Broadway's most emotional belters will gather on the Feinstein's/54 Below stage to sing some of Ed Sheeran's biggest hits. Audiences can expect to hear beloved classics mixed in with new and niche numbers, ranging from "A-Team" to "I'm A Mess," "Happier," "Photograph," and many more. Join some of your favorite Broadway stars for a night of drinking, crying, pouring our hearts out, and trying to find a bit of optimism in the mess of it all!

The 9:30pm concert will feature Jenna Ushkowitz (Waitress, Glee), Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening), Adam Kaplan (Newsies, Kinky Boots), Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Jon Hacker (Jersey Boys), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies), Iain Young (Newsies), Tommy Bracco (Newsies), Melissa Steadman (Newsies), Josh Burrage (Newsies), Meredith Inglesby (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast), Kaitlyn Frank (Newsies), and Anthony Norman (Newsies), and Michael Gioia (Bitching and Belting).

The evening will be music directed by Eric Sorrels and is produced by Ashlee Latimer.

There is a $25-$60 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/54-sings-ed-sheeran/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination forentertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New YorkCity nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade- patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs." Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

