Ivo van Hove's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, THE WOLVES and More Slated for Goodman Theatre's 2017-18 Season

Artistic Director Robert Falls announces Goodman Theatre's new 2017/2018 Season, which builds on the theater's 40-year commitment to producing works that are representative of American society.

In announcing the new season, Falls serves up a dynamic mix of works from culturally and aesthetically diverse playwrights-new plays and revisited classics that address the most significant issues facing the country today.

The 2017/2018 Season, beginning in September 2017 and continuing through July 2018, includes plays on both of the Goodman's stages: the 856-seat Albert Theatre and 350-seat flexible Owen Theatre.

New this season, the Goodman introduces a variety of "Membership" options for its audiences; 5-play Albert packages start at $100.

"Heroic and hopeful, challenging and illuminating, Goodman Theatre's 2017/2018 Season is a collection of plays that reflects the times in which we live-powerful works that hold up a mirror to who we are, what has brought us here and question where we will go in the future," said Artistic Director Robert Falls. "These are plays that feel particularly relevant at this moment, as we face a darkly divided country and society. As a cultural institution devoted for four decades to the ideals of diversity and community, we must give voice to all ideas, all communities on our stages and in our engagement center programs-with a special eye to those who, because of their ethnicity, gender identification, sexual orientation, age or religious principles, might be marginalized or excluded altogether. The power of theater to unite, engage and inspire us is needed now more than ever."

Continued Falls, "We open our Albert Theatre season with the Chicago premiere of one of the most thrilling and important recent revivals of a classic work, Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge, reimagined by director Ivo Van Hove-a production that earned enormous acclaim on Broadway and in London's West End. Miller writes about the marginalization of immigrant culture, and an America that may not be excluded from the tragedy of that. Next, I am excited to direct the world premiere of Blind Date by Rogelio Martinez, a fascinating backstage glimpse of one of history's oddest couples-Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev-infused with sly humor and unexpected wisdom. Following Blind Date comes my new production of An Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen-a play that addresses corruption, greed and destruction of the environment, and is, sadly, as timely today as when it was written in 1882. In the spring, we'll revive the warm, human and altogether wonderful Having Our Say by Emily Mann, directed by Chuck Smith, which follows two remarkable centenarians-Sadie and Bessie Delany, sisters and Civil Rights pioneers-and their struggles for equality. The season concludes with the world premiere of Support Group for Men by Ellen Fairey, directed by Kimberly Senior-an uproarious, topical comedy about middle-aged men in a changing world, where traditional notions of gender are increasingly passé. Ellen's new play was an audience favorite in our 2016 New Stages Festival, and is a perfect match for the talents of our frequent collaborator Kimberly Senior."

Continued Falls, "In the Owen Theatre, we begin with Yasmina's Necklace by Rohina Malik, directed by Ann Filmer, a graceful, moving new play that invites audiences into the living rooms of Muslim families who themselves represent a collision of cultures and experiences-Latinx and Arab, immigrants and refugees-and celebrates our similarities. We are proud to produce this play, which we developed in the 2010 New Stages Festival and which enjoyed an extended world premiere production last year at 16th Street Theater, under Ann's direction. Next is the Chicago premiere of The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Vanessa Stalling-a thrilling new work fueled by the raw adolescence of a high school girls soccer team, whose off-Broadway premiere was counted among The New York Times' 'Best Theater of 2016.' I'm excited for Vanessa, our former Goodman Maggio Fellow and one of the most exciting emerging directors in Chicago, to make her Goodman directing debut. We'll conclude the Owen Theatre season with the epic Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3) by Suzan-Lori Parks, directed by Niegel Smith. It's an honor to present the Chicago premiere of the brilliant and powerful new play by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Topdog/Underdog and host Niegel, the artistic director of New York's Flea Theater, in his Goodman debut."

Falls continued, "In addition, we will present a springtime limited engagement of the complex and provocative new play, Until the Flood by Dael Orlandersmith, about the ways trauma manifests itself in a community-in this case, Ferguson, Missouri, following the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed African American teenager. Finally, we are proud to present the 14th annual New Stages Festival of new plays, which includes six new plays (three developmental productions in repertory + three staged readings, TBA), and celebrate the 40th anniversary of A Christmas Carol, directed by Henry Wishcamper and starring Larry Yando in his 10th turn as Ebenezer Scrooge."

About the Productions and Events in Goodman Theatre's 2017/2018 Season:

2017/2018 SUBSCRIPTION SEASON

The Young Vic Production of

Arthur Miller's

A View from the Bridge

Directed by Ivo Van Hove

September 9 - October 15, 2017 in the Albert Theatre

A Chicago Debut

Visionary Belgian director Ivo Van Hove injects a raw, pulsating energy into Arthur Miller's 1955 classic-"powerhouse theater that will leave you breathless!" (The Hollywood Reporter)-recipient of 2016 Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Play and Best Director. Direct from sold-out runs on Broadway and the West End comes the Chicago debut of van Hove's "magnetic, electrifying, astonishingly bold" (London Evening Standard), "radically reimagined" (The Washington Post) revival of Miller's famed drama. Brooklyn longshoreman Eddie Carbone welcomes his immigrant cousins to America. But when one of them falls for Eddie's young niece, his jealous mistrust exposes an unspeakable secret-one that drives him to commit the ultimate betrayal.

Yasmina's Necklace

By Rohina Malik

Directed by Ann Filmer

October 20 - November 19, 2017 in the Owen Theatre

The refugee experience is illuminated by this "sweet and hopeful story" (Chicago Tribune) about love and renewal in the face of past devastation. Challenged by his Iraqi roots, Abdul Samee has obscured his Muslim identity in favor of assimilation-he's changed his name to Sam, and even tells his co-workers that he's Italian.

But his attitudes change when he meets Yasmina, a refugee from his father's homeland whose own experiences have hardened her to the possibilities of love. As a tentative relationship between the two blossoms into something more, each begins to find hope in the future, buoyed by the power of family, connection and the embracing of their shared culture.

Blind Date

By Rogelio Martinez

Directed by Robert Falls

January 20 - February 25, 2018 in the Albert Theatre

A World Premiere

Blind Date is a backstage glimpse of one of the 20th century's landmark historical events. In an era before Twitter and eHarmony, two of history's oddest couples seek to thaw the seemingly intractable relationship between the United States and Soviet Russia. Despite their advisors' efforts to keep them on track, Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev eschew conventional protocols to discuss pop culture and old movies-while their wives mirror their husbands' negotiations in a passive-aggressive tango over tea and fashion choices. A compelling and edgy comic journey through the intricacies of statesmanship.

The Wolves

By Sarah DeLappe

Directed by Vanessa Stalling

February 9 - March 11, 2018 in the Owen Theatre

A Chicago Premiere

The Wolves is an unconventional exploration of the pitfalls of friendship and coming maturity, as seen through the struggles of a girls' athletic team. In this "incandescent portrait of an indoor soccer team" (The New York Times), nine teenage girls stretch, train, and argue about everything from the meaningful to the mundane as they try to make sense of the world from the relative safety of their suburban patch of AstroTurf. Infused with the raw jagged energy of adolescence, The Wolves offers a refreshingly complex depiction of girls navigating friendships, growing up, confronting the future-and trying to score a few goals.

An Enemy of the People

By Henrik Ibsen

Directed by Robert Falls

March 10 - April 15, 2018 in the Albert Theatre

Ibsen's masterwork, "a play so necessary, so exhilarating to experience" (The Village Voice), finds renewed immediacy in a daring new production from Artistic Director Robert Falls. The contamination of a resort town's water supply sets the stage for a battle involving the town's respecTed Mayor, Peter Stockmann, and his brother Thomas, a respected doctor. As the brothers become locked in a combative struggle between political wisdom and personal ethics, the economic fate of the community-and the unity of the town's residents-hangs in the balance.

Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters' First 100 Years

By Emily Mann

Adapted from the book by Sarah L. Delany and A. Elizabeth Delany, with Amy Hill Hearth

Directed by Chuck Smith

May 5 - June 10, 2018 in the Albert Theatre

Celebrate the story of a century as lived by "two strong, vibrant women dispensing joy and wisdom" (Chicago Tribune) in this funny and heartfelt family drama. The Delany sisters, Sadie and Bessie, remain best friends and roommates even as they pass their centennial birthdays. As they prepare a meal in honor of their late father, a former slave, they reminisce about the joys and challenges of their lives: coming to maturity in the Jim Crow South, experiencing the Harlem Renaissance and rising to unimagined professional prominence. Having Our Say showcases the sisters' unique, indomitable spirits as they fondly recall meeting beloved historical figures and denounce prejudices that infect the country.

Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3)

By Suzan-Lori Parks

Directed by Niegel Smith

May 25 - June 24, 2018 in the Owen Theatre

A Chicago Premiere

Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks' "blazingly original" (The Washington Post) Civil War epic serves up "an American story as much about our present as it is about our past" ( The Los Angeles Times). Hero, a Texas slave, faces a simple yet monumental choice: join his master in the Confederate army to win his freedom-or remain enslaved at the plantation. As he debates leaving his lover for what may be another empty promise, Hero must take charge of his life, even when much remains beyond his control. Filled with music, wit and poetic wisdom, the Pulitzer Prize finalist play Father Comes Home from the Wars challenges its audience to navigate their own moral compass in a country that both unites and divides.

Support Group for Men

By Ellen Fairey

Directed by Kimberly Senior

June 23 - July 29, 2018 in the Albert Theatre

A World Premiere

A hilarious exploration of what happens when society's new normal doesn't seem so normal to everyone. Thursday night in Wrigleyville is "Guys' Night" for a group of longtime pals. Instead of letting off steam over baseball they've formed a support group-with its "No Ladies" policy strictly enforced-in which they can vent about dashed romances, stalled careers and other middle-age maladies. But when an unexpected visitor crashes their party, the guys' traditional notions of masculinity are exploded. This topical, Chicago-flavored comedy gleefully dissects the ever-changing role of gender in today's culture-and proves that understanding is sometimes found in the least likely of places.

ADDITIONAL PLAYS AND EVENTS

New Stages Festival

Six New Plays (Three Developmental Productions + Three Staged Readings) TBA

September 20 - October 8, 2017 ("Industry Weekend" is October 6-8) in the Owen Theatre

The 14th annual New Stages festival of new plays includes three developmental productions in repertory and three staged readings. Three productions in the 2016/2017 Season emerged from New Stages, including The Magic Play, Objects in the Mirror and King of the Yees. Founded in 2004, the New Stages Festival is a celebration of innovative new plays designed to give playwrights an opportunity to take risks and experiment. New Stages offers Chicago theatergoers a first look at dozens of plays, many of which have gone on to become successful full productions-including Noah Haidle's Smokefall and Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning Ruined.

Until the Flood

By Dael Orlandersmith

Directed by Neel Keller

April 27 - May 13, 2018 in the Owen Theatre

A Limited Engagement Chicago Premiere

The 2014 fatal police shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown brought international attention to the town of Ferguson, Missouri, and the festering history of race relations in America. Based on dozens of interviews with Ferguson residents, award-winning playwright, performer and Goodman Artistic Associate Dael Orlandersmith brings to life a riveting exploration of the tragedy and its aftermath, from the perspective of such disparate participants as a middle-aged black teacher, an elderly barbershop owner, and a white policeman. The result: a richly complex mosaic of a community-and a country-in trauma.

A Christmas Carol (40th annual production)

Adapted by Tom Creamer, directed by Henry Wishcamper

November 18 - December 31, 2017 in the Albert Theatre

Acclaimed Chicago actor Larry Yando returns for his 10th season at Goodman Theatre as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, directed for the fifth year by Artistic Associate Henry Wishcamper. Nearly 1.5 million theatergoers have attended "the crown jewel of the holiday season" (Daily Herald) since the Goodman established it as an annual offering in 1978-a time when only a handful of US theaters mounted the production. Dickens' holiday classic is the iconic tale of greedy businessman Ebenezer Scrooge, whose sizable bank account is only matched by his disdain for the holidays. One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by four ghosts who take him on a spectacular adventure through his past, present and future, helping him rediscover the joys of life, love and friendship. Former cast members include stage and screen notables Jessie Mueller, Joe Minoso, Del Close, Harry J. Lennix, Felicia P. Fields, Raul Esparza, Sally Murphy and Frank Galati.

Goodman Theatre is a not-for-profit organization distinguished by the quality and scope of its artistic programming and civic engagement. Founded in 1925, the Goodman is led by Robert Falls-"Chicago's most essential director" (Chicago Tribune), who marked 30 years as Artistic Director in the 2016/2017 Season-and Executive Director Roche Schulfer, who is celebrated for his vision and leadership over nearly four decades. Dedicated to new plays, reimagined classics and large-scale musical theater works, Goodman Theatre artists and productions have earned hundreds of awards for artistic excellence, including: two Pulitzer Prizes, 22 Tony Awards, nearly 160 Jeff Awards and more. Over the past three decades, audiences have experienced more than 150 world or American premieres, 30 major musical productions, as well as nationally and internationally celebrated productions of classic works (including Falls' productions of Death of a Salesman, Long Day's Journey into Night, King Lear and The Iceman Cometh, many in collaboration with actor Brian Dennehy). In addition, the Goodman is the first theater in the world to produce all 10 plays in August Wilson's "American Century Cycle." For nearly four decades, the annual holiday tradition of A Christmas Carol has created a new generation of theatergoers.

The 2016 opening of the Alice Rapoport Center for Education and Engagement ("the Alice") launched the next phase in the Goodman's decades-long commitment as an arts and community organization dedicated to educating Chicago youth and promoting lifelong learning. Programs are offered year-round and free of charge. Eighty-five percent of the Goodman's youth program participants come from underserved communities.

Goodman Theatre was founded by William O. Goodman and his family in honor of their son Kenneth, an important figure in Chicago's cultural renaissance in the early 1900s. The Goodman family's legacy lives on through the continued work and dedication of Kenneth's family, including Albert Ivar Goodman, who with his late mother, Edith-Marie Appleton, contributed the necessary funds for the creation of the new Goodman center in 2000.

Today, Goodman Theatre leadership includes the distinguished members of the Artistic Collective: Brian Dennehy, Rebecca Gilman, Henry Godinez, Dael Orlandersmith, Steve Scott, Chuck Smith, ReGina Taylor, Henry Wishcamper and Mary Zimmerman. Joan E. Clifford is Chair of Goodman Theatre's Board of Trustees, Cynthia K. Scholl is Women's Board President and Justin A. Kulovsek is President of the Scenemakers Board for young professionals.

Pictured: Ivo Van Hove's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE on Broadway in 2015. Photo by Jan Versweyveld.

