'It's What Theatre is All About!' Hal Prince Speaks on Collaboration and More for PRINCE OF BROADWAY

BroadwayWorld recently stopped by Prince of Broadway rehearsals at the Manhattan Theatre Club and got the chance to talk to the Prince himself, Hal Prince.

In talking with Prince, he stressed the importance of collaboration and why it drew him to theatre in the first place. He told BroadwayWorld that, "When you work in collaboration, which is what the theatre is about and which is, by the way, what draw me to the theatre. I would never be good in a room writing books, solitary pursuits - no. I really like the give and take of collaboration. And they're some of the best. And we have a wonderful time. We don't always agree, but they enrich a lot of ideas that maybe I'm toying with, or they bring their own ideas in. And this show is a reflection of that."

As previously announced, the cast of Prince of Broadway features Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper (Caroline, or Change; Choir Boy at MTC), Drama Desk Award winner Janet Dacal (In The Heights, Good Vibrations), Bryonha Marie Parham (After Midnight, Porgy & Bess), Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner(Side Show, The Full Monty), Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Falsettos, An American in Paris), Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera, Candide), two-time Olivier Award nominee Michael Xavier(Sunset Boulevard, Into The Woods), Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town, Gypsy), and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Contact, Curtains).

Prince of Broadway includes songs from many of the shows that earned Harold Prince a record 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys); new songs, arrangements, orchestration and music supervision by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County); co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers); and direction by Prince himself.

