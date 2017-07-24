BWW TV: The Prince is Back! Go Inside Rehearsals for PRINCE OF BROADWAY!

Click Here for More Articles on PRINCE OF BROADWAY

Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince. Prince of Broadway will start previews Thursday, August 3, 2017 for a Thursday, August 24, 2017 opening night at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

As previously announced, the cast of Prince of Broadway features Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper (Caroline, or Change; Choir Boy at MTC), Drama Desk Award winner Janet Dacal (In The Heights, Good Vibrations), Bryonha Marie Parham (After Midnight, Porgy & Bess), Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner(Side Show, The Full Monty), Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz(Falsettos, An American in Paris), Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera, Candide), two-time Olivier Award nominee Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard, Into The Woods), Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town, Gypsy), and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Contact, Curtains).

Prince of Broadway includes songs from many of the shows that earned Harold Prince a record 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys); new songs, arrangements, orchestration and music supervision by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County); co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers); and direction by Prince himself.

BroadwayWorld was in rehearsals wit the cast and we're taking you behind the scenes below!

