It's Telly Time- Flashback with Broadway's New Prince Ali!

As BroadwayWorld has reported earlier today, Broadway vet Telly Leung will be taking over the title role in Aladdin on Broadway starting on June 13.

Leung most recently starred in Broadway's first acapella musical, In Transit, at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Last season, he starred opposite Lea Salonga and George Takei in Allegiance. He made his Broadway debut in the 2002 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song, followed by the Roundabout Theater Company revival of Pacific Overtures. Telly starred in the final Broadway cast of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, which was filmed for DVD release, and also appeared on Broadway in the 2011 revival of Godspell. Telly originated the role of Boq in the Chicago production of the smash hit Wicked and, under the direction of Neil Patrick Harris, recreated his portrayal of Angel in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl.

To celebrate the news, we're taking a look at some of our favorite performances of his from over the years!

"I'll Cover You" - Rent

Telly puts his own original spin on this iconic number from Rent. This was performed to a sold out crowd at 54 Below in December 2012. "For Good" - Wicked (with Carmen Cusack)

Telly takes Glinda's verse on the Wicked duet, "For Good," putting a spin on a song that's typically sung by two females. This performance was for Autism Speaks in 2015. "What Makes a Man" - Allegiance Watch Telly in the studio in 2014 as he records a song from one of the most recent musicals he starred in, Allegiance. "Firework" - Katy Perry Telly takes this traditional diva pop song and slows it down with a more soulful feel. This was performed to a sold out crowd at 54 Below in December 2012. "All Good Gifts" - Godspell (with Hunter Parrish and the cast of Godspell) Telly leads a performance with the cast of Godspell at a CD signing at Barnes and Noble in New York City on January 31, 2012. "Say Something" - Great Big World / "Unconditionally" - Katy Perry (with Curt Mega and Dominic Barnes) In Glee-fashion Telly and his friends perform a mashup of two top 40 hits. This performance occurred in 2014 at Rockwell Table and Stage in Los Angeles. "Being Alive" - Company Telly has performed this song at multiple events, and it was also featured on an album of his. This performance was at Feinstein's/54 Below in September 2016.

