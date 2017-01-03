Isaac Mizrahi to Bring DOES THIS SONG MAKE ME LOOK FAT? to Cafe Carlyle This Winter

Does This Song Make Me Look Fat? Isaac Mizrahi makes his Café Carlyle debut with an all-new show from January 31 - February 11.

Mizrahi will perform classics such as "Lotus Blossom," "Figure Eight" and "Baubles, Bangles and Beads" joined by Ben Waltzer and his band of handsome thin jazz musicians. Mizrahi will tell (mostly true) stories in his quest to be loved by his audiences and will re-gift items he's picked up from overzealous fans, business associates and gala dinner-swag bags.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Reservations made by phone at 212.744.1600 are $75 ($125 for premium seating, $55 for bar seating) Tuesday - Thursday; $90 ($140 for premium seating, $70 for bar seating) on Friday and Saturday. Reservations can also be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Mizrahi has been a leader in the fashion industry for 30 years - not merely for his work as a designer but also for his crossover presence into pop culture. He was the subject and co-creator of the award-winning documentary Unzipped, trailblazed the concept of masstige through a groundbreaking partnership with Target, has hosted his own television talk show, written two books, and has made countless appearances in movies and television. Currently he serves as a weekly judge on Project Runway: All-Stars and is at work on a memoir due out in 2017. He has designed costumes for prestigious ballet and opera companies and Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. Mizrahi has performed cabaret at Joe's Pub, West Bank Café and City Winery.

Follow Isaac Mizrahi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Follow The Carlyle Hotel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is New York City's bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, a place where audiences experience exceptional performers at close range in an exceedingly elegant setting. Since composer Richard Rodgers moved in as The Carlyle's first tenant, music has been an essential part of The Carlyle experience. No place is that more evident than in the Café Carlyle.

Café Carlyle is known for talents including Woody Allen, who regularly appears on Monday evenings to play with thE Eddy Davis New Orleans jazz band. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. His spirit lives on through the music at Café Carlyle.

Continuing the tradition of the 1930s supper club, Café Carlyle features original murals created by French artist Marcel Vertès, the Oscar-winning art director of the 1952 Moulin Rouge.

Related Articles