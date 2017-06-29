INDECENT's Ticket Sales Spike at Start of Broadway Extension

INDECENT, Paula Vogel's award-winning play now on Broadway at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street), has seen a remarkable jump in box office sales in just one week's time.

On June 13, the two-time Tony Award-winning production announced that it would conclude its run Sunday, June 25. Last week on Thursday, June 22, the producers announced that Indecent would, in fact, not close, and would run an additional six weeks through August 6 in the wake of increased ticket sales and passionate audience response following the news of the June 25 closing.

This week - midway through its first of six extension weeks - Indecent has seen a substantially, unheard-of increase in box office sales: Monday, June 26 (a dark day with no scheduled performance), the daily wrap was $53,304; Tuesday, June 27, the wrap was $84,414; and yesterday, Wednesday, June 28, the wrap exceeded the figure typically reserved for musicals on Broadway when it hit $109,615, more than doubling the show's usual daily wraps, prior to the originally announced closing and extension.

Daryl Roth, who produced Indecent along with Elizabeth Ireland McCann and Cody Lassen, credits the ticket sale boom to "the outpouring of encouragement and support being shown to the play by colleagues and audiences, all wanting to help spread the word about this beautiful piece of theater. I feel the love and my heart is full."

INDECENT won two 2017 Tony Awards, for Best Direction of a Play (Rebecca Taichman) and Best Lighting Design of a Play (Christopher Akerlind). The production also received the Outer Critics Circle Award and Obie Award for Outstanding Director of a Play (Rebecca Taichman), the Drama Desk for Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play (Christopher Akerlind) and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Choreography (David Dorfman). Paula Vogel has been honored with a Special Citation as playwright and mentor from the New York Drama Critics Circle, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Obie Awards.

INDECENT follows a troupe of actors, the cast of Polish-Jewish playwright Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance, who risked their lives and careers against enormous challenges to perform a work in which they deeply believed, at a time when art, freedom and truth were on trial. It is a story told with compassion, honesty, but also with great theatricality, and joyous songs and dances.

INDECENT features Matt Darriau, Lisa Gutkin, Aaron Halva, Katrina Lenk, Mimi Lieber, Max Gordon Moore, Tom Nelis, Steven Rattazzi, Richard Topol and Adina Verson. The production also features Zoë Aqua, Ben Cherry, Andrea Goss, Eleanor Reissa, Uri Sharlin and Doug Wieselman.

INDECENT features music composed by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva, who play onstage along with cast members throughout the show.

The production is choreographed by David Dorfman. Scenic design is by Riccardo Hernandez; costume design is by Emily Rebholz; lighting design is by Christopher Akerlind; sound design is by Matt Hubbs and projection design is by Tal Yarden.

INDECENT is produced on Broadway by Daryl Roth, Elizabeth Ireland McCann and Cody Lassen, Jerry Meyer, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Elizabeth Armstrong, Julie Boardman, CoGro Partners, Nicole Eisenberg, Four Star Productions, GLS Productions, The John Gore Organization, Kathleen K. Johnson, Dana M. Lerner, Jenn Maley, Mano-Horn Productions, Marc Platt, and Storyboard Entertainment, in association with Vineyard Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse and Yale Repertory Theatre.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

