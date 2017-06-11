HELLO, DOLLY!'s Gavin Creel Wins 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Gavin Creel has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Hello, Dolly!. This marks the actor's third Tony nomination and first win. He was previously nominated for 2019's HAIR AND 2002's THROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE. Creel won the 2014 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards for his starring role as "Elder Price" in the London production of THE BOOK OF MORMON.

Gavin Creel is a two-time Tony Award nominee for his performances as "Claude" in Hair and "Jimmy" in Thoroughly Modern Millie. Additional credits include the Broadway production of The Book of Mormon, the 2004 revival of La Cage Aux Folles, the Goodman Theatre/Kennedy Center production of Sondheim and Weidman's Bounce (dir. Hal Prince), A.R.T.'s world premiere of Prometheus Bound, as well as Hair and Mary Poppins in the West End. Creel has recorded three original albums, is a member of the Broadway Inspirational Voices Choir and graduated from The University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance. As a co-founder of Broadway Impact and for his work fighting for marriage equality, Creel has been recognized as one of OUT Magazine's OUT 100, and in 2011, he co-wrote and released the single "Noise," to raise money and awareness for that fight.

Back where they belong. Bette Midler. Hello, Dolly! Michael Stewart's (book) and Jerry Herman's (music and lyrics) masterpiece, Hello, Dolly!, returns to Broadway starring none other than Bette Midler. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly! is playing Broadway's legendary Shubert Theatre.



This production, the first new production of Hello, Dolly! to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, will pay tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

