HAMILTON's Javier Munoz Will Be Honored at Cielo Gala 2017

Actor Javier Muñoz, star of Broadway's hit show Hamilton and HIV/AIDS activist, will be recognized with the 2017 Ilka Award, at the Latino Commission on AIDS' Annual Cielo gala to be celebrated Friday, April 28 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The Ilka Award was created to commemorate the life of actress and advocate Ilka Tanya Payan, who lost her life to AIDS in 1993.

"I am honored by the Latino Commission on AIDS. As a Latino man living with HIV I am committed to using my voice to raise awareness about HIV-related stigma and other barriers that prevent people from receiving life-saving treatment and living strong, proud, healthy lives," said Javier Muñoz.

Muñoz joins a stellar group of past honorees, which include: Kenny Ortega, Gael Garcia Bernal, Jenni Rivera, Ricardo Antonia Chavira, Roselyn Sanchez, Sofia Vergara, Edward James Olmos, Ednita Nazario, and Rosie Perez among many others.

"We are very privileged to have Javier's support in the fight against HIV and AIDS. As an HIV positive man and a cancer survivor, we recognize his bravery and boldness in being an HIV/AIDS and health advocate," stated Guillermo Chacon, president of the Latino Commission on AIDS and founder of the Hispanic Health Network. "More than ever, we need support at all levels to address health disparities and create innovative new strategies to respond to the impact of HIV and AIDS in our communities. This year, we are very happy to honor Javier Muñoz who is an active voice committed to reaching a world without AIDS."

The 2017 Cielo Gala, under the theme of Designing a World Without AIDS, will benefit the OASIS: Latino LGBTS Wellness Center, a new initiative of the Commission. OASIS opened its doors in May of 2016 and over the past year has worked to build a community of support for all Latino LGBTS in New York City.

Designing a World without AIDS speaks to critical health issues, along with the organization's efforts to confront stigma and isolation, and in particular to highlight the harsh reality of the disproportionate impact of HIV and AIDS faced by some of our most vulnerable populations. The gala evening will consist of a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by dinner, the awards presentation, and music from the Spanish Harlem Orchestra.

For more information on Cielo, visit www.cielolatino.org.

The Latino Commission on AIDS (Commission) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1990 dedicated to meet the health challenges and addressing the impact of HIV/AIDS, viral Hepatitis, STIs. The Commission is the leading organization coordinating National Hispanic Hepatitis Awareness Day (May 15), National Latino AIDS Awareness Day (October 15), Latinos and the Deep South, and other prevention, research, capacity building, and advocacy programs across the United States and its territories. The Latino Commission is the founder of the Hispanic Health Network, dedicated to eliminate health disparities in our communities.

