HAMILTON Producer Won't Rule Out a Visit from The Trump Family

A recent report has indicated that as a result of a public tussle with the current presidential administration, the hit Broadway show, Hamilton, has seen a drop in visits from Republican politicians.

The New York Daily News reported that "Shortly after the November election, waves were made when actor Brandon Victor Dixon - who plays Vice President Aaron Burr in the show - addressed Pence at curtain call, urging him and the Trump administration 'to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us.'"

Despite this recent trend in conservative pols avoiding the Tony-winning hit, Artistic director of The Public Theater, the New York institution where Hamilton had its premiere, Oskar Eustis still wouldn't rule out a visit from the current first family.

"He's the President of the United States; I'm not going to say no to the president to see our show. Whether he's 'my president' personally isn't the issue."

Following the show's autumn encounter with the Vice President, the President weighed in on Twitter, tweeting: "The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize!"

