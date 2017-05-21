HAMILTON Original Cast Recording Picks Up Billboard Music Award
Almost two years after its release, the Hamilton Original Cast Recording is still raking in awards! Dick Clark productions has released the names of the 2017 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARD winners from categories which will not be televised during tonight's live broadcast. Among the album winners was Hamilton: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL, which picked up a trophy for Top Soundtrack/Cast Album. Other nominees in the category included MOANA, PURPLE RAIN, SUICIDE SQUAD: THE ALBUM and TROLLS.
This year's BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS show will broadcast live on both coasts from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight, SUNDAY, MAY 21, at 8:00 p.m. EDT / 5:00 p.m. PDT on ABC. Click here for a full list of non-televised winners.
HAMILTON's official cast recording features music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The recording stars Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Jonathan Groff. It also features Jon Rua, Thayne Jasperson, Sydney James Harcourt, Ariana DeBose, and Sasha Hutchings.
The album achieved the largest first week sales for a digital cast album and is the highest-charting cast album since 1963. It was the highest-selling Broadway cast album of 2015 and peaked at number one on the Rap Album chart, the first cast album to ever do so. Hamilton's debut was the second biggest first week sales of a Broadway cast album, just behind the cast album for the musical Rent. It debuted at number 12 on the overall Billboard 200 chart for sales, with over 2.1 million streams combined from digital service providers, the largest streaming debut for a cast album ever. Following the 2016 Tony Awards, the album re-peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it one of only three cast recordings to reach the top 10 in the last 50 years. In 2016 it won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.