Mar. 7, 2017  
HAMILTON Cast Album Goes Triple Platinum with More Than 3 Million Sales

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the Hamilton cast album has achieved triple platinum status with over 3 million sales. The album had previously reached double platinum in October of 2016.

HAMILTON is one of five cast albums to reach the top 10 on Billboard charts in the last 50 years. Others include: THE BOOK OF MORMON, HAIR and the recent breakaway hit DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

HAMILTON announced the exciting news via Twitter:

